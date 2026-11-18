570 fans dressed as Rocky Balboa gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps on 13 November 2026 to attempt a Guinness World Record

The event was part of a city-wide celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the 1976 film Rocky, with festivities running through December 2026

Footage of the grey-suited crowd charging up the iconic steps went viral, with fans from around the world sharing their excitement online

Sylvester Stallone on the left and fans break the Guinness World Record by running the Philadelphia Museum steps on the right. Images: James Drake / Contributor/Getty and washingtonpost/Instagram

Source: UGC

Five hundred and seventy Rocky Balboa lookalikes stormed the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on 13 November 2026, breaking a Guinness World Record and setting the internet alight in the process.

All dressed in matching grey sweatsuits, the crowd gathered at one of cinema's most recognisable locations to honour the 50th anniversary of the 1976 boxing classic. The record required at least 250 participants and was smashed more than twice over. When the official Guinness certificate was raised above the crowd at the end, the cheers were deafening.

Philadelphia celebrates 50 years of Rocky

The record attempt was just one part of a much larger celebration that Philadelphia organised around the film's golden anniversary. The city also permanently reinstalled the iconic Rocky statue alongside the museum steps, a fitting tribute to a character who has become inseparable from Philadelphia's identity.

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Other events included the Rocky Run races and a half marathon, themed bus tours, and a meat market challenge that recreated one of the film's most memorable training scenes. The celebrations are scheduled to run through 3 December 2026.

Adding to the anniversary excitement, a remastered 4K version of the original film screened at nearly 1,000 theatres across the country from 7 to 11 November 2026. A new biographical drama, I Play Rocky, starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone during the making of the original film, also released in cinemas in November 2026, alongside Stallone's memoir, The Steps.

Watch the 570 Rocky look-alikes break the world record and charge up the museum steps:

Fans around the world react

The Washington Post's footage of the event drew a wave of responses online, with people near and far weighing in:

@alexholleytv wrote:

"I WAS THERE!!!! Full recap on my page lol!"

@phillychitchat shared:

"Thank you to The Washington Post for featuring my footage! Despite the cold and damp conditions, the crowd's enthusiasm was unmatched, making it a memorable day to cover the Rocky record being broken. 🥊💪"

@_number5 said:

"Ever so often I remember why I love Philly #templemade🍒"

@mea1sententia commented:

"Syl must be overjoyed. Who would've thought it would spiral, into a memorable way, like this?"

@laureneliiiiise joked:

"This has an 'Always Sunny' episode written allllllllll over it!"

@allypix77 added:

"This could have been great PR for the I Am Rocky movie… great film, go see!"

@9roundseattleballard said:

"That's amazing!! 🙌💪🥊"

More on Guinness World Records

Briefly News recently reported on South Africans gathering at Loftus Stadium on Heritage Day to attempt a Guinness World Record for the biggest braai.

recently reported on South Africans gathering at Loftus Stadium on Heritage Day to attempt a Guinness World Record for the biggest braai. A 78-year-old grandmother took her Fortnite streaming all the way to Guinness World Records.

Several unusual South African Guinness World Records include an underwater feat and a very specific collection.

Source: Briefly News