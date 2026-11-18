Former Benoni Woman in New Zealand Allegedly Runs Illegal Afrikaans Streaming Site
- Carte Blanche investigated former Benoni resident over an Afrikaans-only piracy site she runs in New Zealand targeting homesick South Africans
- MultiChoice confirmed the woman has no licence to host content from its channels and said teams are actively working to shut down pirate sites
- The site's claim that it has "no African programmes" sparked a heated debate online about identity, language and what it means to be African
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A Carte Blanche investigation has put a former South African expat under the spotlight for running an unauthorised streaming site selling Afrikaans content to South Africans living abroad.
According to the report, the woman, originally from Benoni, now based in New Zealand, allegedly operates an online platform that hosts Afrikaans-language television shows and films. Her website reportedly describes her as an exclusive agent for the Pacific region. She has marketed the site online as a way to keep homesick South Africans connected to content from home.
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MultiChoice says no licence was granted
MultiChoice, which owns the content through channels such as kykNET, was clear in its response. The broadcaster confirmed that the woman has no right to host or distribute its programming. Waldimar Pelser, who heads MultiChoice's Afrikaans channels, said piracy directly harms the people who make the content, pulling income away from creators and the broader industry. He added that the company has dedicated teams working to track down and shut down pirate operations.
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Zandré Coetzer, director of the film My F\*k, Marelize, also weighed in, urging South Africans to stop supporting piracy sites.
"No African Programmes" comment ignites debate
The segment took an unexpected turn when the site's promotion described it as similar to Showmax but "much better" because it carries "no African programmes." That phrase lit up the comments section and sparked a broader conversation about language, identity and race in South Africa.
Watch the Carte Blanche TikTok investigation that started the conversation here.
Mzansi reacts to the exposé
South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on @carteblanchetv101's TikTok:
@Reeeeyah wrote:
"There are no African programs, but only Afrikaans programs? 🤣🤣🤣😭"
@lebo__m said:
"'It works like Showmax but much better, there are no African programmes.' So no African programmes is what makes it better? 🤣"
@tilla observed:
"With African, she means black. With Afrikaans, she means white content."
@Sadiqah 🍉 added:
"It's the tone used for 'African' for me..."
@Ollie wrote:
"'Homesick' is frying me 😂😂😂"
@goodwolf said:
"Oh, I love that they've clocked her for this."
@Leonie Liebenberg asked:
"How did she think she would get away with it 😑"
More on Afrikaans
- Briefly News recently reported on Ryanair’s Afrikaans test for South Africans and the Afrikaans Language Board’s response.
- Charlize Theron shared her views on Afrikaans, and South Africans responded.
- The DA sent an invitation to Charlize Theron about the future of Afrikaans, and the way it was sent drew attention.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za