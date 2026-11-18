Carte Blanche investigated former Benoni resident over an Afrikaans-only piracy site she runs in New Zealand targeting homesick South Africans

MultiChoice confirmed the woman has no licence to host content from its channels and said teams are actively working to shut down pirate sites

The site's claim that it has "no African programmes" sparked a heated debate online about identity, language and what it means to be African

A woman staring into the camera. Images: The Good Brigade/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A Carte Blanche investigation has put a former South African expat under the spotlight for running an unauthorised streaming site selling Afrikaans content to South Africans living abroad.

According to the report, the woman, originally from Benoni, now based in New Zealand, allegedly operates an online platform that hosts Afrikaans-language television shows and films. Her website reportedly describes her as an exclusive agent for the Pacific region. She has marketed the site online as a way to keep homesick South Africans connected to content from home.

MultiChoice says no licence was granted

MultiChoice, which owns the content through channels such as kykNET, was clear in its response. The broadcaster confirmed that the woman has no right to host or distribute its programming. Waldimar Pelser, who heads MultiChoice's Afrikaans channels, said piracy directly harms the people who make the content, pulling income away from creators and the broader industry. He added that the company has dedicated teams working to track down and shut down pirate operations.

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Zandré Coetzer, director of the film My F\*k, Marelize, also weighed in, urging South Africans to stop supporting piracy sites.

"No African Programmes" comment ignites debate

The segment took an unexpected turn when the site's promotion described it as similar to Showmax but "much better" because it carries "no African programmes." That phrase lit up the comments section and sparked a broader conversation about language, identity and race in South Africa.

Watch the Carte Blanche TikTok investigation that started the conversation here.

Mzansi reacts to the exposé

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments on @carteblanchetv101's TikTok:

@Reeeeyah wrote:

"There are no African programs, but only Afrikaans programs? 🤣🤣🤣😭"

@lebo__m said:

"'It works like Showmax but much better, there are no African programmes.' So no African programmes is what makes it better? 🤣"

@tilla observed:

"With African, she means black. With Afrikaans, she means white content."

@Sadiqah 🍉 added:

"It's the tone used for 'African' for me..."

@Ollie wrote:

"'Homesick' is frying me 😂😂😂"

@goodwolf said:

"Oh, I love that they've clocked her for this."

@Leonie Liebenberg asked:

"How did she think she would get away with it 😑"

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Source: Briefly News