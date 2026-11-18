A Soweto man filmed the inside of his flood-damaged home after a severe storm, showing soaked furniture and a damaged laptop

The TikTok video included a caption saying some residents had nowhere to sleep following the storm

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many sharing their own stories of surviving similar flooding

The man shared a video of the damage. Image: @somatekisi_mapensela

Source: TikTok

A Soweto man shared a distressing video on 17 November 2026 showing the inside of his flood-damaged home after a violent storm battered the area.

TikTok user @somatekisi_mapensela filmed his waterlogged bedroom, ruined furniture and a soaked laptop before panning to the outside where hail and rainwater had pooled in the yard. The on-screen caption read:

"I hope you guys are safe out there. Some of us have nowhere to sleep here in Soweto."

Storm leaves Soweto resident with nothing dry

The footage painted a grim picture of what the storm left behind. Water had made its way through the roof and into the bedroom, leaving the resident with no dry place to rest. When one commenter suggested the roof had been leaking all along, the creator, identified as Mzwanele09, pushed back firmly, writing:

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"It was not leaking at all."

The video struck a nerve with many South Africans who have experienced similar situations, particularly those living in areas prone to flooding during summer storms.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Soweto flood video

The post on his page drew over 2,000 comments, with responses ranging from empathy to sharp criticism. Here is what viewers had to say:

@TVmuny wrote:

"The problem with us We buy expensive clothes and booze look now"

@👾Seniõr_Ramadon👾 fired back:

"What has this got to do with rain..? 😭"

@Malinidi shared:

"I first month me nd my husband in our shack it was like this there was no place to sleep we stood the whole night till morning... Don't worry it will pass.. Impilo njalo [That is life]."

@MaSimelane added:

"I have the same problem that time I have 2 kids"

@CR said:

"Y'all are so insensitive it's sad, you won't know the pain until you are in this situation"

@phopho wrote:

"At my home they never experienced any leaks but yesterday my sister sent horrific videos."

@nancy suggested:

"You can call DA"

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Source: Briefly News