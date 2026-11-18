A TikTok video by @jabulani.zwane4 showed enormous chunks of ice piled up against brick surfaces after a hailstorm hit Soweto in November 2026

The footage was filmed outdoors in a handheld documentary style, capturing the shocking aftermath of what appeared to be an unusually severe hailstorm

South Africans were stunned by the scale of the ice, with many saying they had never seen anything like it in the township

A powerful hailstorm swept through Soweto in November 2026, leaving behind a sight that stopped residents in their tracks. TikToker @jabulani.zwane4 captured the aftermath on camera, and the footage quickly spread across South Africa.

A video showed the effect of hail in Soweto. Image: @jabulani.zwane4

Source: TikTok

The close-up video shows a massive chunk of ice piled up against a brick surface, filmed in a casual, handheld style that made the scene feel all the more raw and unbelievable. There were no captions or effects, just the ice, enormous and out of place on a Soweto street.

The scale of the hailstone buildup clearly caught people off guard. For many viewers, this was not the kind of weather they associated with Soweto, and the video by @jabulani.zwane4 hit differently because of that. One commenter pointed out that a sun halo had appeared the Monday before the storm, which scientists have linked to ice crystals in the upper atmosphere, suggesting the conditions had been building for days. The storm also appeared to affect other parts of Gauteng around the same time. One viewer mentioned that Mamelodi had experienced something similar the previous month, hinting that severe hail events have been occurring more frequently across the province. Watch the shocking aftermath of the Soweto hailstorm below:

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Mzansi stunned by Soweto hail

South Africans flooded the comments with shock and concern:

@I am a Zulu Being, RSA 🇿🇦 wrote:

"This is scary. Angikaze ngiyibone into enje! [I have never seen anything like this!] The ice is so thick! 🙆🏽😯"

@👑Esther said:

"Kanti hail yase Soweto [so the hail in Soweto] formed iceberg, somethings are a wonder stru."

@YV shared:

"If I ever find that thick ice outside my house, I would collapse ngingavuka e hospital, I would wake up in hospital, I am scared of nature 💔"

@Tebogo wrote:

"Yooo this is so scary and sad for people who are affected by this"

@Malala_San noted:

"Apparently that Sun Halo on Monday was caused by ice crystals. Tuesday we got hail. 🤔"

@16June19.. said:

"May God save you more to Prosperity and Happiness 🫂🇿🇦🫡💚💜🌲 be warmer please 🥶"

@TeeM added:

"That sun on Monday I said it more rain."

Other Briefly News stories on severe Gauteng thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms and destructive winds under an Orange Level 5 weather warning battered Gauteng in early September 2026, uprooting trees, including one that crushed a minibus taxi in Langlaagte and another that struck a JMPD vehicle in Witpoortjie, blocking major Johannesburg roads, triggering localised flooding, and forcing OR Tambo-bound flight diversions.

A Soweto resident (@somatekisi_mapensela) shared a heartbreaking TikTok video on 17 November 2026 showing rainwater pouring through his roof to soak his bedroom furniture and ruin his laptop, prompting over 2,000 mixed reactions as fellow South Africans shared their own storm-survival stories while others traded blame over housing conditions.

A man believed to be in his 40s drowned in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after being swept away while attempting to cross a swollen river stream during heavy thunderstorms—prompting Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi to warn residents across all seven city regions to avoid flooded roads, low-lying bridges, and overflowing streams.

Source: Briefly News