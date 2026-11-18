Airlink received a traditional water cannon salute at Lanseria International Airport on 16 November 2026 to mark its new route to Harare

A TikTok video of the ceremony captured two fire trucks arcing jets of water over the Embraer jet as it taxied to its bay

Travellers online praised the convenience of flying directly from Lanseria and called for more routes across Africa

An Airlink aircraft was greeted with a nighttime water cannon salute at Lanseria International Airport to celebrate its new route. Image: @cape.aviate

Source: Instagram

Airlink marked the launch of its new Lanseria-to-Harare route with a dramatic water cannon salute on the night of 16 November 2026. TikTok user @ntevheleni1 captured the moment at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, and the clip quickly drew attention from travellers across the region.

In the video, two airport fire trucks position themselves on either side of the tarmac and send sweeping arcs of water high into the night sky. The Airlink Embraer jet taxis slowly beneath the arc before being guided into its parking bay by ground marshals. The person filming can be heard admiring the spectacle as the ceremony unfolds.

A new door opens at Lanseria

The water cannon salute is a longstanding aviation tradition used to welcome a new route or aircraft into service for the first time. For many Johannesburg-based travellers, the significance of the new service goes beyond ceremony. Lanseria sits on the city's northwestern edge, making it a far more accessible departure point than OR Tambo International Airport for residents in that part of the city. Airlink operates an extensive network of regional routes across southern and eastern Africa, connecting smaller and mid-sized cities that larger carriers often overlook. The Lanseria-Harare route adds another direct link between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the water cannon ceremony at Lanseria in the TikTok video here.

Commenters celebrated having a convenient Lanseria departure option and requested more routes. Image: @cape.aviate

Source: Instagram

Viewers react and request more routes

The clip sparked a lively conversation online, with many praising the new connection and others seizing the opportunity to request routes of their own.

@Adv Clinton Muza said:

"Awesome. 15 mins from home."

@kedilsmaps noted:

"Airlink has beautiful jets."

@danzei asked:

"Can someone tell me the purpose of watering that plane? I've seen it several times, and I've pretended like I'm minding my business, but I'm curious."

@sthee requested:

"We need Bulawayo too."

@SIZO called out:

"Cape Town Abuja route."

@Geoff Chenda the lion added:

"We need one to Mozambique via Malawi."

Other aviation-related articles

Two young female pilots flew a helicopter from Zambia to Sun City in South Africa just to buy Nando's before heading back home, impressing many viewers.

South African regional airline Airlink gained international attention after its pilots executed a low-altitude precision double flyover above Cape Town's DHL Stadium ahead of the Springboks versus All Blacks test match.

Briefly News reported that a SAA cabin crew member greeted passengers in six different South African languages, including a touch of slang to show the airline's commitment to providing excellent service.

Source: Briefly News