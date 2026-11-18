Several national retailers offer pensioner discounts that many older South Africans are unaware of

Game offers a daily 10% discount while Makro, Builders and Clicks have specific days and requirements

South Africans shared their frustration online about the scattered discount days and age restrictions

Stores in Mzansi are offering pensioner discounts. Image: Sollina Images

Source: Getty Images

South African pensioners stretching their Old Age Grant to month-end could be saving hundreds of rands at several major retailers, but many walk out paying full price because the deals are rarely advertised at the till.

With the Old Age Grant sitting at R2 400 a month for those aged 60 to 74, every saving counts, and a few hundred rand can go a long way toward bread, milk or transport.

Game offers pensioners 10% off. Image: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

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What each store offers and how to qualify

Game is one of the most accessible options. Shoppers aged 60 and older qualify for a 10% discount on purchases up to R3 000, available every day of the week. That can mean a saving of up to R300 in a single visit. To access the deal, pensioners need to apply for a Game Senior Citizens Card at any Game store using a valid ID or passport. The discount applies only to in-store purchases and cannot be used alongside Price Beat or other promotions.

At Makro, customers aged 60 and older can apply for the mSeniors programme at the customer service desk in-store. The programme offers 10% off qualifying general merchandise and up to 5% off food and groceries. Builders rewards older shoppers every Wednesday through its free Builders+ programme, with a 10% pensioner discount for registered customers aged 60 and older.

Clicks ClubCard members over 60 earn double points every Wednesday when they present their club card alongside a valid South African ID.

South Africans weigh in on the scattered deals

The post sparked lively debate among South Africans, with many questioning the inconvenience of the system.

@Mari Vd Linde Mari asked:

"Why must we ask? Why not automatically give the discounts to pensioners?"

@Kelly McIlrath said:

"Why only on certain days? So the pensioners must now go to the mall daily just to shop at Game on a Monday, Checkers on a Tuesday and Spar a Wednesday to get the deals."

@Pieter Grobbelaar added:

"I wish they would all have their discounts on the same day of the week. Now you spend more on petrol than the savings."

@Renee Conradie noted:

"There are caveats: in some stores the discount only applies to certain items. Spar has a senior card which applies to Tuesdays, but most of their specials (for all customers) are on a Wednesday."

@Mike Vermeer shared a useful tip:

"Makro has pensioner cards that replace the usual cards. You just have to ask for one."

@Didi Tauby added:

"Best before gives a 10 percent on purchases done on Mondays."

The key takeaway for pensioners is simple: carry your ID, ask at the customer service desk, and check which day works best at your preferred store before making the trip.

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Source: Briefly News