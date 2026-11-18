Micha-Kgasi Secondary School announced the passing of beloved learner Letlhogonolo Cotho in November 2026

The school shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, asking the community to keep the Cotho family in their prayers

Fellow learners, teachers and community members flooded the post dedicated to Letlhogonolo with heartfelt condolences

Micha-Kgasi Secondary School in South Africa announced the death of one of its learners, Letlhogonolo Cotho, in November 2026. The school shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, leaving staff, classmates and the wider community in mourning.

Micha-Kgasi Secondary School announced the passing of a learner. Image: Avinash Vishwakarma

Source: UGC

The school posted a tribute describing Letlhogonolo as a beloved member of the Micha-Kgasi family. "Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Your smile will forever live in our hearts," the post read. The school asked the community to hold the Cotho family in their prayers and to lean on one another with love and kindness during what it called a very difficult time.

No details about the circumstances of Letlhogonolo's passing were shared in the announcement. The post by Micha-Kgasi Secondary School drew an outpouring of grief from people across the community, many of whom knew Letlhogonolo personally. The comments section filled quickly with condolences, prayers and words of comfort directed at his family. Read the school's tribute to Letlhogonolo Cotho below:

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Mzansi sends love to Cotho family

People responded with deep emotion to Micha-Kgasi Secondary School's Facebook post:

Lucy Modiegi wrote:

"Rest in peace 😢 Tlhogi and condolences to the family 💔"

Vygosky Vladimair said:

"Tlhogi maar rest in peace my son ijoo 💔😭😭"

Abram Otto shared:

"May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace. Condolences to the family, friends, Micha Kgasi School and the community at large."

Ipeleng Matshubeng wrote:

"Ikhutse my baby... We'll always love you 🕊🕊" ("Rest my baby" in Sesotho)

Lorraine Mmoledi said:

"RIP young man, my deepest condolences to your family out there."

Glendah Tshidisegang Tlhoaele added:

"Rest in peace, our son 💔"

Comfortable KG Kgomo wrote:

"Deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Briefly News stories about learners' deaths

Limpopo’s Pietersburg Laerskool shared a heartfelt memorial tribute on 13 November 2026 following the passing of former learner Jolin Schott, prompting hundreds of community members to flood the school's Facebook post with prayers and condolences for her mother, Linda Goosen, and loved ones.

Schools and residents in Oudtshoorn united in grief after Grade 2 Laerskool Laurus pupil Aidan Westraad passed away on 3 November 2026 from meningitis, with nearby Langenhoven Gimnasium joining the community in sending condolences to his family, classmates, and teachers.

Eighteen-year-old Rydalpark Secondary School matric pupil Clare Naidoo was killed when the car she was travelling in with her younger brother crashed on Eastbury Drive in Phoenix during Diwali celebrations, with her funeral heartbreakingly taking place on the very day she was scheduled to write her Afrikaans final exam before starting nursing college next year.

Source: Briefly News