SASSA confirmed that November 2026 SRD grant payments will be released in two separate batches

Beneficiaries who miss the first payment date on 23 November are advised to wait for the second batch on 25 November

The R370 SRD grant, set to expire in March 2027, may now run further pending a formal process

A man speaking through a microphone at a SASSA event. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Millions of South Africans who rely on the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant have two key updates to take note of this month. The South African Social Security Agency has confirmed that November 2026 payments will go out in batches, with the first run scheduled for Monday, 23 November, and a second batch following on Wednesday, 25 November.

Because disbursements are staggered, not every approved beneficiary will receive their grant on the same day. SASSA has urged those who do not see a payment on Monday to remain patient and wait for the second batch before raising any concerns or queries.

The timing of this month's payments offers some welcome relief. With the festive season approaching, food and transport costs tend to climb, and the late-November disbursement means recipients will have funds available just as those pressures begin to build.

SRD Grant extension beyond March 2027

Beyond this month's payments, there is longer-term news for beneficiaries who have been uncertain about the grant's future. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during October's mini-budget that the SRD grant, which had been due to lapse at the end of March 2027, would be extended for a further year to 31 March 2028.

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The announcement was made through National Treasury and was subsequently confirmed by SASSA. However, the extension is not yet officially in force. As has been the case with previous SRD amendments, the Minister of Social Development must first publish updated regulations in the Government Gazette before the extension becomes legally effective. Until that formal step is completed, the current grant amount and existing eligibility rules remain unchanged.

Beneficiaries are advised to continue applying and checking their status as usual in the meantime. No changes to payment amounts or qualifying criteria are expected before the formal regulations are gazetted.

SASSA beneficiaries waiting to be assisted. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on SASSA grants

Briefly News recently reported on a SASSA reminder about reporting changed circumstances and what it could mean for some beneficiaries.

recently reported on a SASSA reminder about reporting changed circumstances and what it could mean for some beneficiaries. SASSA has confirmed the December 2026 payment date for children’s grants, and beneficiaries are already talking about the wait.

Some South Africans are calling on SASSA to lower the qualifying age for the older persons grant, and Mzansi is divided on the right starting point.

Source: Briefly News