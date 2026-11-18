A TikTok commentator backed Anele Mdoda's decision to exclude her sisters from her wedding on Netflix 's Stars and Vows

The commentator argued that family does not automatically earn an invitation to your biggest life moments

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many sharing their own painful estrangements from siblings

Bafana weighed in with his thoughts. Image: Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images and @_bafanamthembu/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok commentator sparked a heated conversation about family and weddings after weighing in on one of the most talked-about moments from the Netflix series Stars and Vows. The video, posted on 15 November 2026 by Bafana Mthembu, focused on Anele Mdoda's episode with her partner Buzza and the notable absence of her sisters at the wedding. The commentator made no apologies for his opinion:

"I salute Anele for choosing herself."

Anele's wedding stirs family drama on Netflix

The commentator acknowledged that the show did not give viewers much context about the rift between Anele and her sisters, but said it gave people enough to think about. His central argument was straightforward. Just because someone shares your blood does not mean they automatically deserve a seat at the most important day of your life.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

If the love and goodwill are not there, bringing those people into a space that is meant to celebrate love only opens the door to pain and unnecessary drama. He said he would apply the same standard to himself, noting he would rather have ten people who truly celebrated him than fill the room with family members who carried resentment.

He praised Anele for choosing herself on the Netflix series Stars and Vows, adding that her bridesmaids showed up for her fully, and he did not think she felt their absence on the day.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on family estrangement

The video drew hundreds of comments on the page from South Africans who had strong feelings on both sides:

@angelor said:

"Somewhere, somehow, she will need them in life; remember life will humble you."

@Nthabiseng wrote:

"Her father was there and I think that's all that matters."

@Ellar shared:

"I didn't understand it until it happened to me... it's now 4 years that I don't talk to my sister."

@Zandi noted:

"The cold shoulder Buzza's mom got from her daughter, eish, I thank God ngiwa ngivuka nabantwana bami; kubuhlungu [I fall and get up with my children; it is painful]"

@2025mom23 added:

"Family can be toxic sometimes"

More Briefly News stories on Stars and Vows

An American creator shares a candid review of Netflix’s Stars & Vows, Anele and Buzza’s wedding series, as viewers debate Buzza’s mother and its cultural depth.

Anele Mdoda's husband became an unexpected talking point on South African social media, with women singing his praises after getting a proper look at him.

Neo Nontso reveals what it was like being Anele Mdoda’s bridesmaid, from wedding-day nerves to pink-chair demands, in Netflix’s 'Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza'.

Source: Briefly News