A US-based TikTokker shared her warm reaction to the South African Netflix reality show Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza

The woman praised the couple's relationship, saying the show captured what healthy love looks like on screen

South Africans flooded the comments, thrilled to see an American audience discovering the show

A TikTok creator in the US left South Africans beaming after posting a glowing review of the local Netflix reality show Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza. She shared the video on 16 November, filming herself at home as she gushed about the show in a warm, conversational clip.

'Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza' left an American woman impressed. Image: @biola_i_am / Instagram / @anele / X

Source: UGC

The show follows South African media personality Anele Mdoda and her partner Buzza as they prepare for their wedding, giving viewers a close look at their relationship and families.

What stood out most to the American @biola_i_am was how the couple interacted. She described Anele as someone who could be bold and assertive, but said she visibly softened around her partner because he made her feel secure. "You can tell that she could be rah, rah, but when it comes to her man, she's so soft, she's so pleasant, because he just makes her feel comfortable and secure," she said.

The American also touched on the family dynamics in the show, noting the blended family setup and Anele's close bond with her father. The drama, she said, was nothing that made her cringe. "It's so sweet. Like, I just love, love," she added. The only moment that tugged at her was the storyline involving Buzza's mother. She noted that the show touched on how his sister stepped up to raise the siblings after their mother left, adding that she understood both sides of that pain. Watch the full review here:

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Mzansi applauds international review

South Africans in the comments section were delighted to see the show reaching audiences abroad:

@thomas magwele said:

"Finally I've been waiting for an international review"

@sivu314 wrote:

"Your review is so cute. I love it when Americans review our shows"

@HeldByFaith🇿🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺🇬🇧 commented:

"I love how Buzza loves her"

@Sibzy-thestoryteller 🇿🇦 added:

"Anele is one of Trevor Noah's best friends"

@MaMphoentle said:

"You said his name correctly"

@Tee shared:

"I watched it yesterday! Sooooo cute, wholesome! I also love LOVE! I'm glad it reached Americans!"

@nunuza🙃 offered some context:

"I wish Buzza's mom could be given more grace, because she was banned from taking Royal kids away. And no woman leaves a good marriage."

Other Briefly News stories about South African representation

South African Netflix viewers were amused and delighted in March 2025 after spotting the unmistakably South African name on a note in Shonda Rhimes's American murder-mystery series The Residence , prompting Mzansi TikTokers to jokingly claim he was the son of viral local housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho.

, prompting Mzansi TikTokers to jokingly claim he was the son of viral local housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho. American TikToker @tamekasjourney sparked widespread patriotic pride in June 2026 after praising the 22-episode South African Netflix drama The Polygamist, starring Gugu Gumede and Sdumo Mtshali, as a "must-watch," with local viewers urging international audiences to watch the original isiZulu-and-English audio with subtitles rather than the English dub.

starring Gugu Gumede and Sdumo Mtshali, as a with local viewers urging international audiences to watch the original isiZulu-and-English audio with subtitles rather than the English dub. US content creator Kourtney drew lively cross-Atlantic engagement on 15 November 2026 with her candid bedroom review of Anele Mdoda and Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa's four-part Netflix wedding docuseries Stars & Vows, praising its cultural depth and emotional moments involving Buzza's estranged mother while South Africans jumped into the comments to explain royal amaXhosa customs and pronunciation.

Source: Briefly News