A Soweto resident filmed water pouring through her roof into buckets across her flooded floor during a severe Gauteng storm on 17 November 2026

Moleboheng said she had cried out of frustration before choosing to accept what was beyond her control

The video later showed her ceiling had collapsed onto her bed, with exposed roof rafters left overhead

A Soweto resident shared footage showing heavy rain flooding her home before her ceiling collapsed onto her bed. Image: @molebohenglebaka2

Source: TikTok

A Soweto woman held her composure after a severe storm battered Gauteng and left her home in ruins. Moleboheng, who goes by TikTok user @molebohenglebaka2, posted the video on 17 November 2026, showing the extent of the damage inside her house.

Speaking in Sesotho, she told viewers that she had already shed tears over the situation. But instead of continuing to break down, she made a decision: she would not let stress over things beyond her control consume her. With buckets scattered across her tiled floor catching streams of water pouring through the roof, she calmly said she would mop everything up once the rain stopped.

When the ceiling came down

What started as a leaking roof turned into something far worse. A later clip in the video revealed that a large section of her ceiling had caved in, crashing onto her bed and the floor below. Bare roof rafters were left exposed overhead, the room unrecognisable from what it had been hours before. For Moleboheng, the heartbreak was not just about the structural damage. It was about the belongings she had worked to buy, now ruined by floodwater and debris.

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Watch the storm damage inside the Soweto home in the TikTok video here.

The woman said there was no point in stressing over things beyond her control and planned to mop up once the rain stopped. Image: @molebohenglebaka2

Source: TikTok

Soweto stands together

The video resonated deeply with people across the community. Many viewers who had experienced similar damage in the same storm flooded the comments to share their own stories and check in on her.

@Rea. wrote:

"Bathong Lebo wena, are you okay?"

@Zandile mgwetjane Mgwetjane shared:

"I also cried; the thought of buying the things I just bought hurts and breaks my heart, but this is beyond our control, kobuhlungu khona kakhulu (this is really painful)."

@theofficialeotwamile.sa added:

"Car got damaged, carport got destroyed."

@Quee_B reacted:

"Eish, this looks bad! Yoh 😩."

@hails joked:

"La complaina (you guys are complaining)? We need rain 😂, hai ngeke (no, never)."

@h...............444.4 offered:

"We are here together."

Other articles about bad weather

A family sprints out of their multi-storey home within seconds during a powerful earthquake and watches from the street as surrounding buildings crumble into dust and debris in under a minute.

A KZN student stood stunned as heavy Durban rain poured through her accommodation ceiling like an indoor waterfall, causing damage to the furniture and electrical fittings.

Briefly News reported that a vendor at a Durban outdoor fruit market tried to cover her fresh produce from the heavy rain and hailstorm that battered the area but failed as the bad weather worsened.

Source: Briefly News