American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal returned to South Africa dressed in full festive gear to deliver Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children

Jason became widely known in 2026 after skateboarding roughly 6,000 km from Uganda to Cape Town to raise funds for a Ugandan skatepark

He teamed up with the Winnie Mabaso Foundation's Santa Tour, with the first stop seeing 139 gifts handed out in Bloemfontein

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal decked out in Christmas clothing colours in SA. Images: jaayfilms/Facebook

Source: Facebook

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal is back in South Africa. This time, he has swapped his long-distance route for a festive mission: delivering more than 600 Christmas gifts to children in disadvantaged communities.

The 26-year-old Californian, known online as @jaayfilms, announced his return in a video posted on 17 November 2026. He appeared on a gravel road dressed head to toe in Christmas colours: green trousers, a red and green top, a Santa hat, and a pair of sunglasses, skateboard in hand. The on-screen text confirmed what he was up to:

"We're giving 600+ Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children."

Jason's SA christmas mission

Jason is no stranger to South Africa. Earlier in 2026, he completed a gruelling 106-day skate from Kampala, Uganda, to Cape Town, covering roughly 6,000 kilometres across seven countries to raise funds for a permanent skatepark in Uganda. That journey put him firmly on South Africa's radar.

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For this holiday return, he linked up with the Winnie Mabaso Foundation's Santa Tour, bringing along some of the same crew he travelled with during his original African skate. His first stop was ENGO Free State in Bloemfontein, where 139 gifts were handed out to children on the opening day of the tour.

He has not revealed the full list of towns on his route, but communities across the country have been calling out for a visit.

Watch Jason's festive return video here.

South Africa wants a visit

South Africans flooded the comments section on the Facebook page with messages of warmth, and plenty of requests:

@Felicity Rossouw said:

"Santa got some Swag this year 😎"

@Johan Heila Smith wrote:

"Coolest lookin' elf around 👌🏻😁"

@Albert Van der Spuy commented:

"You must be having the time of your life."

@Ilze Ze'il Smile asked:

"You must come to Mamre."

@Shenita Williams called him:

"Santa Jay 🎅"

@Mo'nique Kyle Strauss invited him:

"Come to Langebaan, we have a skate park and I'm so sure the kids will love you."

@Jo-Marie Meddelaar wrote:

"Are you still coming to Hanover since you're just around the corner Jay. We've been waiting for you yesterday till late...."

@Trudy Van Niekerk added:

"Come to Velddrif on the west coast please Jason."

Jason's story is built on a simple belief: sport, generosity, and showing up for people who least expect it. This Christmas, he is rolling into communities across South Africa to prove it all over again.

More on Jason Vanporppal

Briefly News recently reported on Jason Vanporppal’s GoFundMe campaign for a Ugandan skatepark and the generosity that came his way.

recently reported on Jason Vanporppal’s GoFundMe campaign for a Ugandan skatepark and the generosity that came his way. The American skater returned to Cape Town after his skate across Africa, and South Africans had advice for him.

Jason also stopped at a South African petrol station for the first time, and a petrol attendant recognised him from TikTok.

Source: Briefly News