Wits scientists announced a brand-new dinosaur species found near a village in the Eastern Cape

The juvenile fossil, estimated at 400 kg, dates back to the Late Triassic period, some 220 million years ago

A South African content creator's breakdown of the discovery had viewers cracking jokes and calling him their teacher

A local creator broke down Wits scientists' announcement of a new dinosaur species unearthed near Gqeberha. Image: @rubenuitenweerde / Sciepro

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator sparked excitement online on 17 November 2026 after breaking down the discovery of *Nyana rooiwalensis*, a newly announced dinosaur species unearthed near the Eastern Cape village of Qhemegha. Researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand confirmed the find, which has palaeontologists buzzing. The fossil dates back roughly 220 million years to the Late Triassic period, a time when all of Earth's landmasses were joined together as the supercontinent Pangaea.

Eastern Cape dinosaur had family overseas

Using maps and illustrated graphics, Instagram user @rubenuitenweerde explained that the recovered remains belonged to a juvenile between two and three years old, yet the creature already weighed an estimated 400 kg and moved on two legs. What made the find especially remarkable was the condition of the skull, which was recovered almost completely intact, tiny eye socket bones and all.

One detail that tickled South African viewers was the discovery that *Nyana rooiwalensis* is most closely related to a species that lived in North America. Ruben pointed out, tongue firmly in cheek, that an Eastern Cape dinosaur having "family overseas" proves that some things have not changed in over 200 million years.

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Watch his full breakdown of the discovery in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the ancient discovery

The video drew warm responses, with many praising Ruben's ability to make complex science feel accessible and genuinely entertaining. South Africans flooded the comments with admiration and laughs:

@joshuanaidoo30 said:

"Amazing."

@olwagerika wrote:

"I love your way of presenting all these stories. May you be our 'teacher' for many more years."

@999junior_ shared:

"I'm starting to like this channel."

@k_i_double_s suggested:

"Perfect, it shall be called Gqeberha-saurus cause it was found in Gqeberha."

@johannes_snyman1 joked:

"He's just a little red boy."

@yuvii_rayzz added:

"School syllabus is about to change."

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Source: Briefly News