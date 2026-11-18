Itumeleng Madiba Primary School announced the passing of Grade R educator Mam Kola on 12 November 2026

The school described Mam Kola as a dedicated and kind teacher whose contribution to learners will never be forgotten

Parents, colleagues and community members flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for the beloved educator

The school community is mourning Grade R teacher. Image: Itumeleng Madiba Primary School

Source: Facebook

A South African primary school is grieving after losing one of its most treasured teachers. Itumeleng Madiba Primary School, whose motto is "Pride of the Nation," announced on 17 November 2026 that Grade R educator Mam Kola had passed away on 12 November 2026.

The school shared the news through an official Facebook post, describing the loss as one felt deeply across the entire school community. The announcement read:

"Her dedication, kindness and contribution to the lives of our learners and the school community will forever be remembered. Her passing leaves a void in our school family."

A teacher who left a lasting mark

Grade R educators play a foundational role in a child's education, often being the very first teacher a young learner encounters in a formal school setting. For many families connected to Itumeleng Madiba Primary School, Mam Kola was exactly that person — a warm and constant presence at the start of their children's learning journeys.

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The school extended its condolences to Mam Kola's family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives she touched, signing off with the words:

"Rest well, Mam Kola. You will be dearly missed."

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi pays tribute to Mam Kola

The community's response to the announcement was immediate and deeply emotional. Tributes poured in on the school's Facebook page:

Nkele Baloyi wrote:

"Rest peaceful Mam 🥹🥹 This is really painful. Of ne o le a smiling teacher always [you were always a smiling teacher], we will always miss you Mam Kola. O re robile dipelo [you have broken our hearts] 💔"

Mosima Charon said:

"Rest in peace 🕊🕊🕊, our kids and others have lost a true educator with different caps 🙏😢☹"

Lebohabe Phaswana shared:

"Her life was a blessing to many people, she reached where many of us couldn't even start to think of. May her soul rest in peace 🙏 💔 😔"

Maluse Koopedi wrote:

"Rest in peace Mam Kola"

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Source: Briefly News