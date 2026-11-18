An American content creator gave an unfiltered commentary on the newly released male cast of Love Is Blind South Africa

The cast included fitness entrepreneurs, a DJ and nightclub manager, and a 24-year-old who said he struggles to connect because he is too attractive

South Africans flooded the comments, and their reactions were just as entertaining as the video itself

A TikToker posted a reaction video on 17 November breaking down the newly released male cast of Love Is Blind South Africa. The American's commentary was casual, honest, and sharp, and it quickly struck a nerve with viewers.

An American went over the male cast of 'Love Is Blind' to be hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa. Image: @nozipho_mashaba / X

Source: Instagram

The video ran through each cast member's name, age, profession, and personal tagline one by one, with the creator offering her take on what each man's introduction said about him. The cast includes a 31-year-old fitness entrepreneur named Bocci, who shared concerns about being loved for what he is rather than who he is. A 37-year-old named Neo described himself as a Guinness World Record holder and "award-winning storyteller" on his Instagram. Kunkani, 24, stated that he struggles to form genuine connections with women because he is too attractive. A DJ and nightclub manager named Eduardo declared that his future wife needs to understand "her role and function."

The taglines gave viewers a lot to work with. Several cast members described themselves as entrepreneurs, which prompted its own wave of reactions. Others raised questions about whether men with such strong opinions about gender roles and appearance were the right fit for a show built on emotional rather than physical connection.

South Africans watching the video by @whatsonyuhmind seemed caught somewhere between laughter and embarrassment, with many feeling the cast was about to put the country's dating culture on full international display. Watch the full reaction video here:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi drags Love Is Blind SA cast

South Africa's edition of the popular Netflix social experiment has not yet aired, but if the reaction to the cast reveal is anything to go by, the show is already generating serious buzz before a single episode drops. Viewers in the comments had a lot to say:

Keeks 💋 wrote:

"Yhoooo they about to embarrass us internationally 😭💀"

Kleina said:

"My SA babes are suffering sha"

Amukelani Mahlawule🌸 commented:

"Can we recast the men, please."

Boikemelo wrote:

"I just know the Americans and Nigerians are laughing at us 😭"

MatladiThobejane added:

"The world's about to see what South African women are dealing with 😂😂"

thaki wrote:

"These are the kind of guys who approach us."

Blessing offered a sobering counterpoint:

"Y'all saying recast but this is the best they got 😭"

Briefly News stories on Netflix’s Love Is Blind: South Africa cast backlash

Following Netflix’s Tuesday, 17 November 2026 unveiling of the Love Is Blind: South Africa cast, hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa ahead of its 4 December premiere, South Africans flooded social media to demand a recast, mocking the male lineup's appearance, questioning the lack of racial diversity, and pointing out repeat dating-show participants like Tloks.

cast, hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa ahead of its 4 December premiere, South Africans flooded social media to demand a recast, mocking the male lineup's appearance, questioning the lack of racial diversity, and pointing out repeat dating-show participants like Tloks. Contestant Thapelo, introduced by Netflix as a "chiselled and good-looking " 24-year-old IT analyst, model, and entrepreneur, came under immediate fire after viral DM screenshots from a claimed high school classmate and over 10 corroborating sources accused him of lying about his age, prompting viewers to question production's background checks.

24-year-old IT analyst, model, and entrepreneur, came under immediate fire after viral DM screenshots from a claimed high school classmate and over 10 corroborating sources accused him of lying about his age, prompting viewers to question production's background checks. Amid brutal online ridicule targeting the male contestants' looks and occupations, including a DJ, fitness entrepreneur, and chicken feet spaza shop owner, Netflix South Africa quietly scrubbed both the male and female cast introduction profiles from its Instagram page in what netizens dubbed "damage control" comparable to the recent Miss South Africa backlash.

Source: Briefly News