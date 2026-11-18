The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) gazetted new salary caps for South Africa's top municipal managers, with the highest earners taking home thousands of rands a day

The remuneration is graded on a scale of 1 to 10, with Grade 10 municipalities like Cape Town and Johannesburg at the top of the pay scale

A TikTok video exposing the figures sparked outrage after revealing that many municipal managers failed to meet basic minimum competency requirements

South Africa's top municipal managers stand to earn as much as R4 million a year, all funded by taxpayer money. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) recently gazetted the updated remuneration framework for municipal managers across the country.

A man explored municipal managers' new salary caps. Image: Colin Thompson

Source: UGC

A TikTokker broke it down in a video that left many South Africans fuming. He referenced a BusinessTech report and an accompanying salary infographic to walk viewers through the figures.

TikTok user @nihaljhavary6 shared that the pay structure runs from Grade 1 to Grade 10, determined by three factors: total municipal income, total population, and total municipal equitable share. A Grade 1 municipality, typically a small rural town, starts at a minimum of R1.6 million per year. From Grade 6 upwards, the minimum jumps to R2.5 million, with the ceiling at R4 million. Grade 10 municipalities, which include the City of Cape Town and the City of Johannesburg, pay a minimum of R3 million. According to BusinessTech, some will earn up to R11 000 per day.

Municipal managers at these metros also receive benefits such as a cellphone allowance and a data allowance, all covered by the municipality. One detail that caught attention: these officials are not elected. Each municipal council appoints them to oversee local government administration. Watch the video below:

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What does it take to become a municipal manager?

The minimum requirements to become a municipal manager include a three-year bachelor's degree in public administration, political science, or social science at NQF Level 7, five years of senior management experience, and completion of a Treasury Finance Competency course. Notably, some municipal CFOs are required to hold an honours degree or a CASA qualification, yet the managers who oversee them face a lower bar.

What makes the figures more controversial is what the data shows about compliance. In 2018, only 94 of 257 municipal managers met the minimum competency requirements, meaning 63% did not. A further 47 senior municipal officials had not completed the Treasury Finance Competency course. Between 2024 and 2026, 35 irregular senior hires were flagged for failing to meet the required qualifications. Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

South Africans slam municipal managers' salaries

The video drew sharp responses in the comments:

@user6720445537860 wrote:

"Thank you for bringing awareness around this topic."

@ur mom said:

"Our government will never pass up the opportunity of robbing us blind."

@Venice8 joked:

"Sjo, if I get paid R11,000 a day, I will work for 11 hours and create water myself, tar the road myself, start my own nuclear project for my municipality."

@SumayaBwp said:

"That's why the City is charging us an arm and a leg for everything including water."

@AK67 commented:

"It's disgusting."

@sidney fredrick bromfield wrote:

"South Africa will never change with these kinds of leaders."

@Quinton Sandile Cele wrote:

"The tax they charge us is insane."

Other Briefly News stories about South African salaries

South Africa’s 32 cabinet ministers receive extensive taxpayer-funded perks on top of their annual salaries, including official residences with domestic aides, vehicles worth up to R1.1 million, security protection, business-class official travel, and up to 20 free personal domestic flights a year, prompting Cosatu to warn that the lavish package sends the wrong message amid public service budget cuts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked widespread public anger on 10 November 2026 after signing off on salary increases for public office-bearers effective April 2027, pushing the President’s pay to roughly R3.57 million and cabinet ministers’ packages to R2.88 million, with critics slamming the raises as tone-deaf amid high unemployment and struggling public hospitals.

Johannesburg finance content creator Julian Cruz (@julsfin.za) ignited intense debate on TikTok in late September 2026 after breaking down South Africa’s median monthly salaries by race group.

Source: Briefly News