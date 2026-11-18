South African content creator Makhi Thee Swapa went emotional during a split-screen livestream over a falling-out with a fellow creator

Makhi revealed her social media account had been banned, leaving her financially strained, and alleged someone broke a birthday promise to her son

Viewers were divided online, with some questioning her finances and others criticising the entitlement around demanding R13 000 for wedding travel costs

A heated livestream clip featuring Makhi Swappa and Makoya C drew attention online after a dispute over R13 000 in wedding expenses. Image: Makhi Promise Shwapa

Source: Facebook

Mpumalanga content creator Makhi Thee Swapa aired a very public falling-out during a split-screen livestream on 15 November 2026. The screen-recorded session, shared by TikTok user @ceezaah, quickly caught the attention of South African social media users who were left with more questions than answers. During the live session with Makoya C, Makhi opened up about losing access to her social media account, which she said had hit her finances hard despite still owning a home and a car. She was visibly emotional throughout, insisting she was not about to lower herself to beg for money or be treated dismissively.

A wedding, a birthday promise and a clash

The core of the dispute centred on two things: a wedding invitation and an undelivered birthday promise allegedly made directly to her son. Makhi explained that she had been expected to attend a wedding while covering her own outfit, petrol, and accommodation costs, with the arrangement being that she would send an invoice afterwards. She made clear she was not trying to damage anyone's relationship and congratulated the couple, but drew the line at what she described as disrespect towards her child.

The on-screen caption, however, told a different story. It suggested Makhi was upset about not receiving R13 000 to cover her wedding travel expenses and a delayed birthday gift for her son. The gap between both accounts left viewers thoroughly confused about who said what and why the dispute ended up in a public livestream at all.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the livestream that divided South African social media users in the TikTok video here.

She explained that she had been expected to cover her own outfit, petrol, and hotel costs for the wedding and submit an invoice afterwards. Image: Makhi Promise Shwapa

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the drama

South Africans in the comments were split between concern for Makhi's financial situation and frustration at the public spat:

@Toety said:

"Guys, what's going on 🫠? Makhi is broke. I'm lost."

@Her asked:

"Wasn't she earning a lot of money from Facebook?"

@I am HosiIsaac added:

"Life has no guarantees."

@Precious 🇿🇦 shared:

"Makhi needs help, no way 😳."

@Khanyi Mothiba commented:

"Depression is real; she's not okay."

@Maziya Malungy summed it up plainly:

"Guys, your communication is ruining your image even more."

More articles about Makhi

Mpumalanga content creator Makhi Thee Swapa Queen faced online backlash after a viral post revealed her unfinished house and leaked messages asking for grocery money despite reportedly earning R150,000 a month before losing her Facebook account.

Mzansi had mixed reactions after Makhi showed off a pair of R15,695 Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses she bought with her Facebook earnings.

Briefly News reported that local creator Makhi trended after her massive January earnings from Meta were revealed online, showing an amount close to R100K.

Source: Briefly News