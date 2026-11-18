A person dressed in a full black ninja costume and another in white were spotted entertaining and interacting with pedestrians at a busy South African intersection

The TikTok video by @quiyaam.february included a caption poking fun at unemployment, saying even ninjas are now hustling at the robots

South Africans in the comments were in stitches, with many sharing that their areas have their own costumed traffic light characters

Street hustlers in a full ninja costume have South Africa talking. A TikTok clip of their traffic light performance went viral on 19 October.

South Africans joked about a performing ninja. Image: @quiyaam.february

Source: TikTok

The video was filmed at a busy outdoor intersection complete with traffic lights, passing cars and nearby shops. The on-screen text read: "Unemployment in South Africa is getting worse — even ninjas are now hustling at traffic lights," accompanied by crying-laughing emojis. The tone was unmistakably satirical, turning a street hustle into a moment of national humour.

The clip by @quiyaam.february quickly struck a chord with South Africans, many of whom recognised the hustle behind the costume. While vendors, performers and car guards are a common sight at South African robots, a ninja-suited entertainer was something else entirely.

The video fed into a broader conversation many South Africans are already having about economic hardship, unemployment and the lengths people go to in order to earn a living. Rather than generating outrage, though, it generated laughter and a sense of shared recognition. Watch the ninja in action at the robot below:

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Mzansi applauds traffic light ninja

South Africans in the comments on @quiyaam.february's TikTok had plenty to say:

@Nathan said:

"I use this road every day and I still haven't been fortunate enough to spot you 😂"

@_alard_ wrote:

"We have a Batman at our robots in Cape Town as you enter Green Point 😭😂"

@Wayne added:

"We have Bruce Lee's brother in Phoenix... Nkosinatee."

@strateTalk commented:

"The whole of SA is going crazy 😂"

@📚Deen📚🇿🇦 laughed:

"We all need that extra income 😂😂"

@ZaMollysFood put it simply:

"A hustle is a hustle."

@Duke wrote:

"The stage is yours, brothers, the world is anyway one big showcase."

@GJC3VO summed up a popular sentiment:

"I blame this government, brah."

Other Briefly News stories about South Africa’s unemployment crisis

A TikTok video posted by @ernesthlungwane in August 2025 sparked widespread frustration and sympathy across Mzansi after capturing a massive crowd of more than 1,000 hopeful job seekers queuing up for just 60 available security guard positions, prompting heated online debate over government inaction, wasted transport money, and allegations of nepotism in hiring.

After three years of unemployment, a resourceful young Tshwane man won hearts nationwide for setting up a street-corner hustle selling hot coffee to motorists stuck in traffic along the R55 near Mall@55 in Centurion, earning widespread praise for his entrepreneurial spirit.

Thousands of unemployed young people carrying CVs marched between factories in Midrand and Tembisa on 14 April 2026 under a civic and labour initiative, enduring morning rain and afternoon heat only to secure 21 jobs by the end of the day, highlighting the severe mismatch between youth job demand and available openings while dividing commenters over the effectiveness of factory protests.

Source: Briefly News