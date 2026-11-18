Two Shell garage employees in full uniform broke into a synchronised dance routine inside their convenience store

TikTok user Fifi posted the video on 17 November 2026 and South Africans could not get enough of the energy

Viewers flooded the comments asking for the location, with many joking they suddenly needed to refuel

SA workers turn store into dance floor. Image: refilwemahlangu3

Source: TikTok

Two Shell petrol station employees turned their workday into a full dance moment. Dressed in matching red and yellow Shell uniforms, the pair performed a lively, synchronised routine right inside the convenience store, surrounded by snack shelves and store aisles.

TikTok user Fifi posted the video on 17 November 2026, and it quickly caught fire. It was just two people having a genuinely good time at work, and that was more than enough to win over Mzansi.

Shell workers steal the show

The dance was energetic and clearly rehearsed, with both employees in sync throughout. The clip carried no audio commentary or on-screen text. It simply let the moment speak for itself.

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South Africans online were instantly charmed. Rather than ask for the song or the dance name, most people in the comments had one pressing question: where exactly is this Shell?

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi demands the location

South Africans in the comments on @refilwemahlangu3's TikTok could not contain themselves:

@Mr cool 😎 wrote:

"Nibahle but nisphathisa nge drop 🙌" (You are beautiful but you are teasing us with just a glimpse)

@🐟🗽Mr Felidali✍️🏽🗝 said:

"Which Garage is this one?? The petrol looks affordable 😂😂😂 I wanna come thru"

@MOPHUTHI asked:

"Uyathelaa umntu ongenayoo imoto laphoo??🥹🥹😢" (Do they also welcome someone who doesn't have a car there?)

@Nkele🇿🇦 wrote:

"Location please? I'm running out of petrol"

The comment section turned into a playful queue of people planning imaginary road trips to find the garage. Shell may not have planned a marketing campaign that day, but its employees delivered one anyway.

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Source: Briefly News