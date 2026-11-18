A traveller staying at L'Ermitage in Franschhoek posted a safety warning after cash was stolen from a locked room during a three-night stay

The group's heavy-duty metal suitcase was broken into and searched, and thousands of rands in cash were taken on the final day of their trip

South Africans online shared their own tips on staying safe while travelling, with many saying hotel room safes offer little peace of mind

A tourist shared their experience with theft in Franschhoek. Image: Bryn Colton

Source: Getty Images

A tourist has taken to Reddit to warn fellow travellers after R25 000 in cash was stolen from a locked hotel room during a stay in Franschhoek, Western Cape. The user, posting as u/StrictIsopod7486, shared the incident on 16 November on the r/south_africa subreddit, saying their group had been staying at L'Ermitage in Franschhoek for three nights.

On their last day, someone entered one of the rooms, broke into a heavy-duty metal suitcase, and made off with the cash after searching through their belongings. The poster @u/StrictIsopod7486 said the suitcase was so badly damaged that it no longer closes. They had to tape it together for the journey home.

A tourist's suitcase was badly damaged by thieves in Franschhoek. Image: Bryn Colton

Source: UGC

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The group chose to wait at the property until SAPS officers arrived to file a report. According to the post, hotel management offered very little assistance and seemed genuinely surprised that the guests stayed to wait for police. The poster advised anyone else who finds themselves in a similar situation to insist on obtaining a SAPS case number before leaving. The Reddit user wrote:

"In our case, the metal heavy-duty suitcase was broken into, and the housekeeping staff said that it wasn't them, with a smile on their face."

They added that the theft happened within a short window, possibly during a breakfast trip, noting that "things get taken even during 30 min you go to have breakfast." Read the full post and thread on Reddit.

Mzansi shares hotel safety tips

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say, with many sharing how they handle valuables when travelling locally.

u/ShipMysterious7602 wrote:

"In this country, you leave nothing in the room unless it's in the safe, and even then I would be worried. When we travel in SA, we always have a backpack and travel very light; everything goes where we go."

u/JesterZA said:

"Always keep your valuables in the in-room safe. It's terrible this happened to OP, but complacency is no excuse."

u/ichosenotyou pointed out:

"Hotel safes in the rooms are as safe as leaving it in the drawer next to the bed. Most hotels do have actual safes for valuables, usually by the managers' offices."

u/Old-Astronomer-3006 noted:

"This travel safety warning would be for anywhere in the world."

u/StrictIsopod7486 responded to the broader debate:

"True indeed. Even locks, security, expensive hotels and hiding will not always save you from situations like this one."

Other Briefly News stories about crime warnings in South Africa

Travel content creator @sheroamstheglobe_ sparked a divided debate among South Africans in October 2026 after sharing three safety mistakes she and her partner made following a robbery while walking from Sea Point to the Cape Town CBD, advising tourists to lock jewellery away, take an Uber instead of walking between neighbourhoods, and research accommodation carefully while still praising Cape Town as a stunning destination.

Russian travel vlogger Regina Zaborovskaya drew strong pushback from locals in November 2026 after posting a video warning tourists away from Johannesburg as one of the world's most dangerous cities, citing the 2026 Numbeo Crime Index alongside footage of weathered apartment blocks and Soweto's Orlando Towers, prompting South Africans to accuse her of presenting a one-sided view that ignored affluent suburbs like Sandton and Bryanston.

A viral Instagram skit posted by @seksualisering on 15 November 2026 left South Africans laughing and warning one another ahead of the festive season after showing a pedestrian lifting his smartphone over a brick wall to scan a cardboard "WiFi Gratis" QR code sign, only for a pair of hidden hands behind the wall to instantly grab the device.

Source: Briefly News