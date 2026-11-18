A video of a man wrangling a cobra in a rural yard on 30 September went viral on Facebook

The man used a stick to handle the venomous snake, which he eventually secured in a bucket

Many South Africans online were divided between terror and disbelief watching the daring catch

A man's nerve-wracking encounter with a cobra in what appears to be a rural South African yard left Facebook viewers gripping their screens on 30 September. The video, filmed outdoors on a handheld phone, shows the man carefully manoeuvring a large snake using a stick.

A man handled a snake in a video. Image: bokamoso.ntehelang.1

Source: UGC

Children and onlookers nearby can be heard reacting with shouts and nervous energy as he works to control the reptile. By the end of the clip, the cobra was placed into a plastic bucket labelled for dangerous venomous snakes, with the crowd breaking into relieved cheers.

What made the footage so gripping was how composed the man appeared throughout. While everyone around him seemed on the verge of panic, he stayed focused and methodical, coaxing the snake away from open ground and into containment.

The video by Bokamoso Ntehelang was shot on what appears to be a Huawei Pura80 Pro, and the rural setting, complete with modest brick homes, a wire fence, and open dirt ground, made the catch feel all the more raw and unscripted. Watch the cobra catch that sent South Africa into a frenzy:

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Mzansi reacts to snake wrangler

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

JG Wannete wrote:

"No more snakes, go setse difebe hela (you've left us with nothing) .. how can the snake disappoint me like this 😢"

Sifiso Ndindwa said:

"Who else was waiting for the snake to bite him."

Tshepang Olyn Mokgwetsi asked:

"I was just asking myself, what if that wood is stingy and we are witnesses!! Wow."

Kgosi Tlhapi questioned:

"Isn't it venomous?"

Themba Tshangisa Mgwevu noted:

"Why is Buru (the cobra) so calm, but when we meet them when they get a chance they run fast and disappear 😏"

Rodney Lucas praised:

"First time watching a big snake on the phone without shaking up. You are too good. 🫡"

Other Briefly News stories about snake encounters

Snake handler Wild Marik filmed himself calmly restraining a wild black mamba with tongs along a forest trail on 10 November 2026 to argue that the species is widely misunderstood and only strikes when provoked, sparking lively debate among sceptical viewers who questioned whether the snake was sick, tired, or even a black mamba at all.

A resurfaced Facebook reel shared on 17 November 2026 left South Africans holding their breath after showing a barefoot man using snake tongs and his bare hands to coax an aggressive 2.2-metre black mamba into a plastic tub beside a residential precast wall, narrowly escaping multiple strikes at his unprotected feet.

Renowned Durban snake catcher Nick Evans stunned social media on 17 November 2026 in footage shared by the African Snakebite Institute showing him holding and scanning a massive black mamba with his bare hands and no protective gear, discovering the reptile had already been microchipped during a previous capture before safely releasing it away from residential areas.

Source: Briefly News