A Reddit question about Afrikaner and Dutch connections sparked a lively debate among South Africans about identity and heritage

Commenters shared personal genealogy findings showing Afrikaner ancestry is far more mixed than many assume

South Africans highlighted surprising cultural differences that set Afrikaners apart from their Dutch counterparts

Afrikaner roots proved more tangled than expected. Image: poco_bw and peng song

Source: Getty Images

A question posted to Reddit's r/south_africa community on 17 November 2026 by user u/drsamurai003 sparked a wide-ranging conversation about identity, language, and what — if anything — still connects Afrikaners to their Dutch origins. The poster, who had previously lived in the Netherlands and studied its history, wanted to know whether the roughly 400-year gap had created too much distance for any real cultural link to remain.

The question drew dozens of responses, and South Africans were clearly eager to weigh in. One of the most upvoted replies came from u/StinkyMonkey85, who put it bluntly as an Afrikaner with Dutch friends living in Europe. He said most Dutch people view Afrikaners as a curiosity at best, and that many Europeans simply assume the two groups are the same.

He recalled trying to speak Afrikaans in the Netherlands and getting puzzled looks. His view was that the Dutch arguably have a stronger cultural tie to Indonesia, their former colony, than to South Africa. He also pointed to church attendance as a telling difference. Regular attendance sits at around 45% to 55% among Afrikaners, compared to just 12% to 13% among the Dutch.

Afrikaner heritage has more than one European thread. Image: funky-data

Source: Getty Images

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Mixed roots run deeper than Dutch

Several commenters challenged the assumption that Afrikaners are predominantly Dutch in the first place.

@ekkannieduitspraat wrote:

"One of the biggest churches is literally called the Dutch Reformed church. There are a lot of people who have 2 or fewer generations of separation from the Netherlands. My grandparents were Dutch for instance."

@StinkyMonkey85 said:

"Honest opinion, as an Afrikaner with a few Dutch friends living in Europe: I think we are just a curiosity to most Dutch people, and that's if they have even heard of us."

@pashaah shared:

"My uncle did genealogy and a family tree of our family, at least on my mother's side. We all speak Afrikaans but we were a good mix of Dutch, French, English and even a bit Portuguese. I do think that's most Afrikaners."

@Koekoes_se_makranka noted:

"The majority of Afrikaner DNA isn't even Dutch, as shown by genetic studies. I also traced my family history and found that I am mostly French, German, Polish and Scottish, along with minor traces of Indian, East African, Khoi and Danish."

@MinervaKaliamne added:

"The only thing I think might be similar between our cultures is that we're both relatively straightforward and direct."

@Jade_Palpitation replied:

"I have known plenty of suburban Afrikaner women who love skinnering [gossiping] and talking creative trash behind people's backs while acting friendly in person."

More Briefly News stories on the Dutch

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Source: Briefly News