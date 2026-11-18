“Mews House”: Inside London House That Came Up in Amanda and Karen’s ‘Real Housewives’ Exchange
- A viral Real Housewives of London clip sparked a debate about mews houses after Karen Loderick-Peace told co-star Amanda Cronin she lives in
- London property creator Toby Estaban broke down the history of mews houses, revealing their surprising origins
- Viewers quickly connected the dots on why Karen's remark carried a subtle dig at Amanda's home
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A throwaway comment on a reality TV show turned into an unexpected history lesson about London property. When Karen told her co-star Amanda Cronin on *Real Housewives of London* that she lives in a mews house, the remark went viral. Now, a TikTok creator has stepped in to explain exactly what that means. London property content creator Toby Estaban, who runs @londonrealestate on TikTok, posted a video on 17 November 2026 from outside a red-brick mews property, tracing the architectural history behind these distinctive flat-fronted homes.
What a mews house actually is
Estaban explained that mews houses were never built to be primary residences. They were originally constructed as coach houses, with wide ground-floor doors designed to shelter horses and carriages. The upper floor provided modest living quarters for the coachman, typically a bedroom, a small living area, and a bathroom. The main mansion where the wealthy owner actually lived sat behind the mews.
He added that the specific street featured in the *Real Housewives* clip was bombed during the Second World War and later rebuilt, which is why the homes look more polished and uniform than older mews properties elsewhere in London.
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Why Karen's comment landed as shade
For viewers watching the clip without that context, Karen's comment seemed straightforward. After Estaban's breakdown, it read very differently. Many in the comments concluded that Karen was essentially pointing out that Amanda lives in what was historically the servants' accommodation, not the main house. Whether Karen intended a dig or stated a fact, Estaban's video gave viewers something unexpected: a genuine appreciation for the history hiding behind London's most charming streets. The comment section on Toby Estaban's TikTok video was full of people piecing it all together.
Watch the full history breakdown in the TikTok video below:
Viewers react to the history lesson
Others pushed back, noting that owning a mews property in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods is hardly a slight. Some viewers also pointed out that Amanda reportedly owns more than one property.
@LooVibes said:
"So what Karen said was 'Amanda, you're living in the garage' 😂."
@⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ wrote:
"She did to Mews houses what Nene did to white refrigerators 🧊."
@instantmonroe81 noted:
"She didn't say it was a bad thing; she said she only has one."
@Chagala asked:
"Now show us a mansion in Belgravia."
@User4667 shared:
"Looked up Belgravia mansions and they look like expensive hotels."
@Angel Rojas admitted:
"I liked one video, now I'm getting history lessons 😄."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za