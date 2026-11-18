A viral Real Housewives of London clip sparked a debate about mews houses after Karen Loderick-Peace told co-star Amanda Cronin she lives in

London property creator Toby Estaban broke down the history of mews houses, revealing their surprising origins

Viewers quickly connected the dots on why Karen's remark carried a subtle dig at Amanda's home

A London real estate agent broke down the history behind the city's distinctive mews houses after a Real Housewives of London clip went viral. Image: @londonrealestate / @karenloderickpeace

Source: TikTok

A throwaway comment on a reality TV show turned into an unexpected history lesson about London property. When Karen told her co-star Amanda Cronin on *Real Housewives of London* that she lives in a mews house, the remark went viral. Now, a TikTok creator has stepped in to explain exactly what that means. London property content creator Toby Estaban, who runs @londonrealestate on TikTok, posted a video on 17 November 2026 from outside a red-brick mews property, tracing the architectural history behind these distinctive flat-fronted homes.

What a mews house actually is

Estaban explained that mews houses were never built to be primary residences. They were originally constructed as coach houses, with wide ground-floor doors designed to shelter horses and carriages. The upper floor provided modest living quarters for the coachman, typically a bedroom, a small living area, and a bathroom. The main mansion where the wealthy owner actually lived sat behind the mews.

He added that the specific street featured in the *Real Housewives* clip was bombed during the Second World War and later rebuilt, which is why the homes look more polished and uniform than older mews properties elsewhere in London.

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Why Karen's comment landed as shade

For viewers watching the clip without that context, Karen's comment seemed straightforward. After Estaban's breakdown, it read very differently. Many in the comments concluded that Karen was essentially pointing out that Amanda lives in what was historically the servants' accommodation, not the main house. Whether Karen intended a dig or stated a fact, Estaban's video gave viewers something unexpected: a genuine appreciation for the history hiding behind London's most charming streets. The comment section on Toby Estaban's TikTok video was full of people piecing it all together.

Watch the full history breakdown in the TikTok video below:

Viewers quickly caught on to the subtle reality TV shade, while others pointed out that Belgravia mansions sit right behind the mews. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Viewers react to the history lesson

Others pushed back, noting that owning a mews property in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods is hardly a slight. Some viewers also pointed out that Amanda reportedly owns more than one property.

@LooVibes said:

"So what Karen said was 'Amanda, you're living in the garage' 😂."

@⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ wrote:

"She did to Mews houses what Nene did to white refrigerators 🧊."

@instantmonroe81 noted:

"She didn't say it was a bad thing; she said she only has one."

@Chagala asked:

"Now show us a mansion in Belgravia."

@User4667 shared:

"Looked up Belgravia mansions and they look like expensive hotels."

@Angel Rojas admitted:

"I liked one video, now I'm getting history lessons 😄."

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Source: Briefly News