Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced that South Africans aged 18 and older can now apply for passports in just five minutes across 480 participating Absa and Capitec branches.

The rollout increases passport service locations nationwide by approximately 211%, expanding access from 228 Home Affairs offices to 708 service points.

Applicants who still carry the green barcoded ID book will automatically be enrolled for a Smart ID card ahead of the 2027 production cutoff.

South Africans aged 18 and older can now apply for passports in five minutes at 480 bank branches. Image: @ManziniZungu_ / Matthew de Lange

Source: Twitter

Long queues at Department of Home Affairs offices could soon become a distant memory after Minister Dr Leon Schreiber unveiled a sweeping digital expansion that cuts passport applications down to just five minutes at hundreds of bank branches nationwide. Speaking at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, Schreiber launched the latest phase of the department's partnership with the banking sector under the Home Affairs @ Home programme. The rollout allows South Africans aged 18 and older to apply for a passport at 480 participating bank branches—comprising 412 Capitec branches and 68 Absa branches.

A 208% leap in passport access

According to the minister, adding the 480 bank branches pushes the total number of passport application points across the country from 228 Home Affairs offices to 708 locations, representing an approximately 211% increase in access.

Hailing the milestone as the start of queue-free passport applications, Schreiber noted that digital upgrades have streamlined the entire branch process to five minutes. According to IOL, built-in biometric verification cross-checks every applicant against Home Affairs' population register, automatically blocking production whenever a submitted photograph clashes with existing records.

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Automatic Smart ID upgrade for green ID book holders

Beyond faster passport turnaround, the rollout carries a major bonus for citizens still using the green barcoded ID book. Anyone with a green ID book who applies for a passport at one of the 480 participating bank branches will automatically apply for a Smart ID card at the same time.

The move comes ahead of key phase-out deadlines:

31 March 2027: Home Affairs plans to stop producing green ID books altogether.

Home Affairs plans to stop producing green ID books altogether. 31 March 2028: Green ID books will officially cease to be valid identification documents.

Smart ID replacement services are already operating across 833 bank branches—beating Home Affairs' March 2027 target of 750 locations more than four months ahead of schedule—and have handled over 1.16 million applications in just eight months. Next on the department's roadmap is the rollout of a new biometric ePassport next year, alongside expanding bank branch services to cover passport applications for children and first-time Smart ID applicants.

Green ID book holders applying for passports at participating banks will automatically receive a Smart ID. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

South Africans react to the bank passport rollout

South Africans flooded the comments on IOL News's Facebook post with questions about whether they need to hold an account with Capitec or Absa to qualify, alongside jokes and mixed reviews about the participating banks:

Marilyn Gravenor asked:

"Must you bank at Capitec to qualify to apply for a passport?"

Saint Reign, excited about travel plans, wrote:

"All Capitec branches? Thailand 🇹🇭 & Korea 🇰🇷, here I come 💃."

Moss Omhitlhetse Molokoane pointed out:

"He must mention that only if you're banking with those banks."

Lisa Fellows asked:

"Do both parents need to be present 😊?"

Dwayne Evans shared:

"Absa still won't see my business. I'd rather go stand in the Home Affairs queue."

Progress Ngwaya teased:

"They want passports to go where?"

Other articles about passports

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced plans to introduce doorstep delivery for renewed Smart IDs and passports as part of the department's ongoing digital overhaul.

Briefly News reported that South Africans with blocked IDs can contest the status by submitting a specific set of documents to the Department of Home Affairs.

reported that South Africans with blocked IDs can contest the status by submitting a specific set of documents to the Department of Home Affairs. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber warned bribe payers that illegal shortcuts will not be tolerated following 114 staff dismissals and multiple arrests in 2026.

Source: Briefly News