Chane, the CEO and founder of Prime Ride Enterprise, announced the launch of a new South African e-hailing app on Android

Prime Ride opened its services in Gauteng and the Western Cape, with more regions set to follow as driver numbers grow

The app promises premium vehicles, vetted drivers with strong ratings, and zero commission for drivers who sign up

Image: Chane Vogel/Facebook and Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman is making moves to shake up the e-hailing industry. Chane Vogel, CEO and founder of Prime Ride Enterprise, went live on Facebook on 16 November 2026 to announce that her new ride-hailing app had officially launched for Android users across South Africa.

In the video, Chane said the milestone came on day six of building and launching what she hopes will become the biggest e-hailing app in the country. Prime Ride is now available to download on the Google Play Store, with separate apps for passengers and drivers.

Prime Ride opens in Gauteng and the Western Cape

The app is currently live in Johannesburg, Pretoria and the Western Cape, the three areas that attracted the most driver sign-ups. Chane said the rollout is intentional: Prime Ride will only open in areas where there are enough vetted drivers to serve passengers reliably.

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She was clear about the standard she expects. Drivers on the platform carry strong ratings from other e-hailing services, maintain well-kept vehicles, and are known for good conduct. She said:

"You won't get a skoro skoro when you request on Prime Ride."

For drivers, the offer is straightforward: sign up at no cost, get approved, and keep all your earnings. The platform charges zero commission on trips. Chane encouraged passengers who come across great drivers on other platforms to refer them to the Prime Ride Facebook page to sign up.

For those in areas not yet covered, she invited them to comment with their location so her marketing team can focus driver recruitment there.

How to get Prime Ride

Passengers can download the app directly from the Google Play Store and start booking rides immediately. Chane said the platform offers everyday rides, premium vehicles and group options.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans were quick to respond to the news in the comments:

Maynu Lakay said:

"Just downloaded the driver app this morning and I'm live 🥰"

Susan Joubert wrote:

"Congratulations!! So proud of you!!"

Anthony Hendricks asked:

"How does one join the prime ride as a driver?"

Desmond Staals replied:

"Anthony Hendricks there are two apps, one for drivers and the other for passengers."

Thabiso X Mbatha asked:

"App not available on iOS?"

Zelnice Venter said:

"Congratulations, most beautiful!"

Chad Cloete asked:

"If I get impounded do you compensate?"

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Chane Vogel’s new Prime Ride is set to launch on 16 November in four cities, offering zero commission for drivers via subscriptions and five ride categories.

A South African woman and her Uber driver bond over DJ Maphorisa in a joyful in-car video, as viewers celebrate her free-spirited e-hailing ride in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News