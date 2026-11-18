A patient at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg shared a candid post-surgery update from his hospital bed on 17 November 2026

Despite concerns about the hospital's physical condition, the man said the doctors and nurses gave him better care than some hospitals he had visited in Australia

Still groggy from medication, the ostomy patient joked about his hungry stoma and said he hoped to be discharged soon

A post-surgery patient praised doctors and nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for exceptional care. Image: @crohns_ostomy_life

Source: Instagram

A man recovering from surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg gave the public hospital's medical staff a glowing review. The patient, who runs the Instagram account @crohns_ostomy_life, posted his update on 17 November 2026, still dressed in his hospital gown and visibly feeling the effects of his anaesthetic.

He was open about arriving with reservations. The hospital's ageing infrastructure had given him pause before his operation, but what he experienced from the staff changed his mind entirely. He said the doctors and nurses were among the best he had encountered, going as far as to say their care surpassed what he had received at certain hospitals during his time in Australia.

Bara doctors win over a sceptical patient

The patient, who lives with a stoma as part of managing his condition, pointed to his flat ostomy bag during the video and quipped that "Little Stoma" was making itself heard after more than 12 hours without food. He said he was hopeful about being discharged soon so he could finally eat and get back on his feet.

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His candid praise for the Bara medical team struck a chord with viewers, many of whom took to the comments to celebrate both his recovery and the hospital's staff.

Watch his post-surgery update from Bara in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the Bara shout-out

The video resonated because it offered something rare: an outsider's honest assessment of a public hospital that often draws criticism for its crumbling facilities. While viewers acknowledged that the building itself needs serious attention, the consensus in the comments was clear: the people working inside it are doing something right. South Africans and followers from further afield shared their thoughts in the comments:

@ostomystrongbrett said:

"Congratulations, whew 👍🙏."

@bettyferral shared:

"Great news!"

@ikandothat reflected:

"I did part of my nursing training at Bara in the late seventies. Man, that hospital used to be so clean. Those floors were shining, and the bathrooms were so clean. What happened to it?"

@mbongeni_chris added:

"They are the absolute best 🥇."

@jesswing27 reacted:

"Shout out to the Bara doctors 🙏!"

@jaydeek18 noted:

"Great that your experience with the doctors has been positive. Lots to be done to get that hospital back to being in great shape."

More articles about hospitals

An Australian patient awaiting surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital sparked heated debate online after filming dirty bathrooms, blocked sinks, and crowded conditions inside the public facility's main surgical ward.

Briefly News reported that a young doctor invited online viewers to share their worst hospital experiences, prompting Mzansi to flood the comments with heartbreaking stories of medical neglect and mistreatment at local facilities.

reported that a young doctor invited online viewers to share their worst hospital experiences, prompting Mzansi to flood the comments with heartbreaking stories of medical neglect and mistreatment at local facilities. South Africans were divided after Bloemfontein's Universitas Academic Hospital unveiled a Versius robotic surgery system, welcoming the innovation while questioning job security.

Source: Briefly News