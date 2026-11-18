Briefly News retracts and sincerely apologises for publishing incorrect information regarding the death of eNCA investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh.

An earlier report incorrectly stated that Shaikh had died due to birth complications. We retract this claim unreservedly and clarify that Nabeelah Shaikh passed away following a short illness.

We deeply regret this error. As a news organisation, we remain committed to responsible reporting and upholding accuracy, credibility, and ethical journalism.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nabeelah Shaikh during this difficult time.

Source: Briefly News