Retraction: Clarification on the Passing of eNCA Journalist Nabeelah Shaikh
Briefly News retracts and sincerely apologises for publishing incorrect information regarding the death of eNCA investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh.
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An earlier report incorrectly stated that Shaikh had died due to birth complications. We retract this claim unreservedly and clarify that Nabeelah Shaikh passed away following a short illness.
We deeply regret this error. As a news organisation, we remain committed to responsible reporting and upholding accuracy, credibility, and ethical journalism.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Nabeelah Shaikh during this difficult time.
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za