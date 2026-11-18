A forensic DNA analyst took the stand in the Anele Tembe inquest, sharing findings from her hotel room at Cape Town's Pepper Club Hotel

The analyst received DNA reference samples for Anele Tembe, AKA, and three members of his entourage who were at the hotel on the day of the incident

Testing on key items collected from the hotel room returned mixed and inconclusive results regarding AKA's DNA presence

A DNA Analyst revealed their findings in court. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A forensic DNA analyst delivered testimony in the inquest into the death of Anele Tembe on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, telling the court that testing could not establish a conclusive link between late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and blood found inside room 1004 at Cape Town's Pepper Club Hotel.

Tembe, who was 22 years old and engaged to Forbes at the time of her death, fell from the 10th floor of the hotel in April 2021. The inquest is examining the circumstances of her death and whether any person bears legal responsibility for it.

What the DNA Analyst told the court

The South African Police Service (SAPS) analyst, who has 13 years of experience in forensic DNA testing, told the court she received the case exhibits in June 2021. She walked the court through the strict chain-of-custody procedures her laboratory follows, explaining that any remaining biological material after testing is stored in a controlled environment.

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Reference DNA samples were submitted to the laboratory for Tembe, Forbes, and three members of Forbes' entourage who were staying at the hotel on the day of the incident. The analyst explained the science to the court plainly:

"A person's DNA cannot be changed throughout their body. Your DNA is inherited from your parents, half from your mom and half from your dad. DNA is completely unique and only identical twins share the same DNA."

She noted that a formal match required 16 genetic markers, while a minimum of 10 markers was needed to constitute a usable DNA profile.

The inquest into Anele Tembe's tragic death is still ongoing, with a DNA Analyst sharing their findings in court. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Inconclusive results on key items

Among the items tested from the hotel room were a gown, a sock, a duvet, and a pillowcase. The analyst confirmed that DNA recovered from the sock and the bed matched Tembe, and nail clippings taken from Tembe returned results exclusively for her own DNA.

When it came to Forbes, however, the picture was far less clear. The analyst told the court that results linking him to the gown and duvet were inconclusive.

"No DNA conclusion could be made. We cannot for certain include or exclude that person."

A mixture of DNA was detected on the towel and duvet cover, but there was insufficient usable genetic material to reach a definitive finding.

"We cannot definitively say he is present or he is not because the DNA is off by one or two markers," she explained.

The inquest continues.

Bank transactions linked to AKA and Tibz murders

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into AKA and Tibz' murder trial, where bank transactions were presented in court.

A payment was made to the alleged mastermind just one day after the men were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant.

Source: Briefly News