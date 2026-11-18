Lifestyle creator @blondiandginger shared a Black Friday haul video from the Levi's outlet store

The promotion allows shoppers to buy two, three, or four pairs of jeans and receive the same number free on selected items

South Africans flooded the comments asking about pricing, store locations across the country, and how long the sale lasts

A woman sorting through jeans in a store on the left and a Black Friday sale board on the right. Images: James Leynse / Contributor/Getty and blondiandginger/TikTok

Source: UGC

A Pretoria Levi's outlet is turning heads this Black Friday season with a deal that lets shoppers double, triple, or even quadruple their denim haul for free.

Lifestyle creator @blondiandginger posted the video on 12 November 2026 after visiting the Levi's outlet store at Atterbury Value Mall in Pretoria. In the clip, she walks viewers through a Black Friday promotion that offers a buy-two-get-two-free, buy-three-get-three-free, and buy-four-get-four-free deal on selected items.

"You're getting the best quality denim and literally walking away with free jeans," she said in the video. "This has to be the best Black Friday bargain I've seen so far."

Levi's Black Friday deal details

The outlet store is located at Shop 7.50, Atterbury Value Mart, 701 Atterbury Road, Faerie Glen, Pretoria. The store is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Shoppers can reach the store on +27 12 991 4327 or by emailing atterbury@levisstore.co.za.

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The store accepts credit cards, debit cards, and NFC mobile payments, and has wheelchair-accessible entrances and parking.

Watch the Black Friday haul video that caught Mzansi's attention:

Mzansi wants in on the deal

The video on her TikTok page sparked a wave of questions from South Africans eager to take advantage of the promotion:

@yugeshanN wrote:

"Always no size on what they advertise."

@trevorchoram asked:

"Springfield Durban, where is your sale?"

@Ricardo wanted to know:

"Is this deal at all Levi's stores, including Cape Town?"

@dailyplug asked:

"Is it only at Atterbury Value Mart? Can I order online?"

@💕Prelz💕 commented:

"Till when is it?"

@Bargain Queen Stacey said:

"Whaaat!?!? Ok I'm getting for the whole family 🥳"

@SexyF*cker added:

"What a great promo!! Loving the jeans on you."

Shoppers heading to the store are advised to go on weekday mornings when foot traffic is lightest, as Saturday afternoons tend to be the busiest. Use the Levi's Store Locator to find your nearest outlet before the promotion ends.

More on Black Friday

Briefly News recently reported on what South African shoppers are searching for ahead of Black Friday 2026, and Massmart spoke about Makro and Game’s goal.

recently reported on what South African shoppers are searching for ahead of Black Friday 2026, and Massmart spoke about Makro and Game’s goal. National Debt Counsellors warned that Black Friday discounts can carry a hidden cost that only surfaces months later.

Makro joined the online conversation around the Miss SA crown with a Black Friday promo, and South Africans compared its humour to Nando’s.

Source: Briefly News