Five protected baobab trees allegedly harvested illegally in Limpopo were seized in KwaZulu-Natal after officials traced them to a private freight company

The Baobab Foundation secured donor funding to cover the full costs of the rescue, transportation and replanting operation

Two separate criminal cases have been opened against the owner of the landscaping company allegedly responsible for harvesting the trees

Five baobab trees are getting replanted. Image: Timbavati Nature Reserve

Source: Facebook

Five ancient baobab trees, allegedly stripped from the Limpopo landscape without authorisation, are on their way back to nature. The trees are expected to be replanted at the Timbavati Nature Reserve this week, bringing a months-long rescue and relocation effort to its final chapter. Officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) seized the trees on 17 July 2026 at the premises of a private freight company on the Bluff in eThekwini.

The trees are believed to have been harvested illegally near Lephalale in Limpopo. After the seizure, the trees were treated and prepared for transport. Ecologist and Baobab Foundation founder Dr Sarah Venter led the rescue process, removing damaged wood and applying lime sulphur to prevent rot before the baobabs were loaded onto low-bed trucks.

The convoy left eThekwini after traffic clearances were finalised, made an overnight stop in Pongola, and resumed travel on Tuesday, 17 November, heading through Dullstroom towards Mashishing.

Criminal cases and a refused licence

The DFFE opened a criminal case on 17 July against the owner of the landscaping company allegedly responsible for the illegal harvest. The case, relating to alleged contraventions of the National Forests Act, has been postponed to 15 January 2027. A second criminal case was also opened by the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism over alleged breaches of provincial environmental legislation.

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Neither case has yet been tested in court. The landscaping company applied for a licence on 31 July to handle the five trees, but the DFFE refused the application. An appeal followed on 20 August, and on 25 October the Forestry Minister dismissed all grounds of appeal and upheld the original refusal.

Why Timbavati was chosen

Authorities initially considered moving the trees to the South African National Biodiversity Institute's National Botanical Gardens, but assessments showed the soil conditions there were unsuitable. Waterlogged ground posed a risk of root rot, so officials decided the trees needed to be returned to an area within their natural distribution range.

The Baobab Foundation stepped in to secure donor funding that covered the full cost of the rescue, transport, and post-relocation care. The DFFE acknowledged both the Foundation and Timbavati Nature Reserve for their roles in bringing the operation to fruition. Under the National Forests Act, it is illegal to harvest, possess, transport or sell a protected tree without a valid licence.

A conviction carries a fine, up to three years in prison, or both. The Department has urged members of the public and businesses to report suspected environmental crimes.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans following the story shared their thoughts on the rescue:

Bob Bobo wrote:

"...and no one saw a thing. Nor even large excavators and low level special escorted heavy duty trucks."

Lyle Bond said:

"Thank you to all involved for trying to protect our heritage in SA. Salute."

Pat Pawson added:

"Like to thank all who recovered these ancient sacred trees. SA want justice and Chiefs and community leaders should be wanting justice and answers who signed the transport papers. This has to be a court case with consequences."

Source: Briefly News