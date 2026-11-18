South African content creator Theshaya shared a step-by-step TikTok explaining how to replace a lost or damaged matric certificate

Applicants can apply through Umalusi or the Department of Basic Education without returning to their old school

The video sparked a wave of questions from South Africans dealing with delays, surname changes and uncollected certificates

A content creator explained how to replace a lost or damaged matric certificate without visiting your old school. Image: @theshaya1826 / @CapricornFMNews

Source: TikTok

Losing a matric certificate does not have to mean starting from scratch. South African content creator @theshaya1826 posted a helpful TikTok on 17 November 2026, walking viewers through exactly how to get a replacement, without ever setting foot in their old high school.

What you need to apply for a replacement matric certificate

According to the video, applicants need to gather a few key documents before submitting their request. These include a certified copy of their ID, their exam year and candidate number, an affidavit explaining the circumstances of the loss or damage, the remains of the original certificate if it was damaged rather than lost, and the prescribed replacement fee. Those applying online through Umalusi or the Department of Basic Education are required to upload electronic copies of all supporting documents, including proof of payment. Applicants who wrote matric across more than one sitting must also attach results from every sitting when combining marks.

What to do if you still need to apply to university

For students up against tight university deadlines, the video notes that an official statement of results or a confirmation letter can be requested while the full verification process is still underway. This can serve as a temporary substitute while the replacement certificate is being processed.

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Watch Theshaya's step-by-step matric certificate replacement guide in the TikTok video here.

Viewers asked follow-up questions about combining exam sittings, changing surnames, and delays after paying fees. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

South Africans flood the comments with questions

The range of questions highlights just how many South Africans are navigating the replacement process, some for years, without a clear resolution. The video resonated widely, with viewers sharing their own struggles and asking follow-up questions in the comments.

@Prisha Kumoi asked:

"So what happens if you never picked up the original from the school?"

@Ma Khomalo asked:

"How can I combine my results?"

@Karla shared:

"I have paid twice and still have not received it. Have sent numerous emails, which fall on deaf ears."

@Jimmy cautioned:

"Doesn't that site need to have .gov.za 🤔 Be careful."

@Plane_FKN_Jane HQ said:

"They want a copy and exam number. I have nothing; my family is all deceased."

@Adele wrote:

"I paid three times since 2023, and they still did not deliver it."

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