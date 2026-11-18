Mama Joy Chauke posted an AI-generated flier on Instagram, asking Mzansi to stop dragging her into sporting controversies

The flier referenced two separate incidents: viral memes placing Rassie Erasmus' face on her outfits and online attacks linked to Tatjana Smith's nationality switch

Mama Joy made it clear she wants no part of either debate and pleaded with social media to let her support sports in peace

Mama Joy responded to the viral Rassie Erasmus memes and the Tatjana Smith controversy. Images: David Rogers/Getty Images, mamajoy_chauke, Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke has had enough. After days of being swept up in two separate sporting storms, she took to Instagram on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, to demand that Mzansi stop pulling her into controversies she wants nothing to do with.

Her post was an AI-generated flier carrying the bold declarations "HANDS OFF MAMA JOY!" and "LET MAMA JOY BE!" The graphic featured three images side-by-side: a viral meme showing Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus' face superimposed onto her traditional attire and face paint, a straight photo of Mama Joy herself, and an AI-rendered image of her in a swimsuit on a starting block, clearly referencing Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith.

"First, it was Tatjana. Now Rassie is in the spotlight. Why must Mama Joy also become a target of public criticism and personal attacks? To everyone criticising, mocking or dragging Mama Joy into these debates: please respect her space and leave her alone. She has every right to enjoy supporting South African sport without being subjected to unnecessary negativity," the statement on her flier read.

Mama Joy pleaded with South Africans to leave her alone. Images: David Rogers/Getty Images. mamajoy_chauke/ Instagram, Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Source: UGC

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The memes surfaced after news broke that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus had been suspended and banned from entering stadiums or contacting his team on match days. Rugby fans, in typically irreverent fashion, suggested he find a creative way to sneak in undetected, and the jokes quickly landed on Mama Joy. Her flamboyant, colour-drenched outfits and bold face paint became the punchline, with supporters photoshopping Erasmus' face onto her look and joking that no security guard would ever spot him.

The reference to Tatjana Smith on the flier ties back to a separate wave of online criticism Mama Joy faced just days before. When Smith announced she was switching her sporting nationality to the Netherlands, citing years of inadequate financial support from South Africa, public frustration ran high.

Social media users quickly drew comparisons between Smith's situation and the allowances Mama Joy allegedly received from the government to attend international sporting events, with some reports placing that figure at around R1.3 million.

With comments switched off on her post, Mama Joy's message was pointed and unambiguous: she simply wants to support her country in peace.

See Mama Joy's flier below.

Mama Joy dragged for selfie with Jayden Adams' mom

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Mama Joy and a woman she claimed was Jayden Adams' mother.

Following the Bafana Bafana player's tragic death, Mama Joy was among many who attended his memorial service; however, her photo did not land well on social media.

Source: Briefly News