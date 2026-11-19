Content creator Okay Kara Travels broke down six Cape Town neighbourhoods in an honest travel guide for visitors

She named Sea Point as her top pick while warning tourists away from the Cape Town CBD

Viewers pushed back in the comments, saying her list left out some of the city's most beloved areas

A travel creator ranked six Cape Town areas that tourists should stay in and avoid during their visit. Image: Okay Kara Travels

Source: Facebook

A British travel content creator sparked a lively debate online after sharing her honest breakdown of Cape Town's most popular neighbourhoods for tourists deciding where to book their stays. Facebook user Okay Kara Travels posted the guide in March 2026, covering six areas across the city and offering her take on which ones are worth the money and which ones visitors should skip. Her strongest recommendation was Sea Point, where she stayed during her visit. She highlighted the neighbourhood's safety, its abundance of restaurants and coffee shops, and the promenade that draws people from sunrise to sunset.

Sea Point tops her Cape Town list

The Cape Town CBD received her sharpest warning. She said staying there could really put a damper on a holiday and advised visitors to give it a miss. The V&A Waterfront got a more balanced review; she described it as central, polished, and expensive, but noted limited accommodation options. Green Point earned a mention as a convenient base for anyone attending events at DHL Stadium, though she felt it was not particularly walkable. At the top end of the market, she acknowledged that Clifton offers stunning views, but said Camps Bay was the stronger choice for a luxury stay, pointing to its walkable high street and direct beach access.

Watch Kara show viewers around Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard in the Facebook reel below:

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Viewers say she missed the best parts

The comments section told a different story. Many viewers felt her guide barely scratched the surface of what Cape Town has to offer.

@Craig George Illman wrote:

"CBD is fantastic. A little more edgy but great vibe."

@Amanda Markman shared:

"This is so limited. All you talk to is the Atlantic Seaboard when there is so much more to CT."

@Dianne Lomax de Vos noted:

"There's more to Cape Town than the Atlantic Seaboard."

@Celia Wiltshire suggested:

"You should visit Melkbosstrand."

@Andrew Roberts added:

"Very limited; what about Blouberg, Kalk Bay, False Bay?"

@Johnson Adventure&Safaris said:

"Every area in Cape Town brings something unique to the table! Fantastic tips for anyone planning a trip 🌟."

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Source: Briefly News