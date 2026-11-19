Standard Bank launched a pilot loan scheme called HousingAccess, aimed at South Africans who cannot access traditional home loans

Qualifying customers can borrow up to R300,000 with repayment periods of up to 10 years at lower interest rates than ordinary unsecured loan

South Africans online raised questions about the scheme's requirements, saying it looked more like a standard personal loan with a new name

Standard Bank pilot announces loans of up to R300,000. Image: Charday Penn and Shams

Source: Getty Images

Standard Bank has launched a pilot loan programme aimed at South Africans who live in homes they cannot formally prove they own, offering them access to up to R300,000 for building, extending or improving their properties.

The scheme, called HousingAccess, targets people in townships and rural areas where families occupy homes without title deeds. Standard Bank estimates the total value of untitled properties in South Africa is around R5.38 trillion.

The loan targets South Africans without title deeds. Image: atosan

Source: Getty Images

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What the HousingAccess loan offers

Customers who qualify will be able to borrow up to R300,000 over a repayment period of up to 10 years. The loans are unsecured, so borrowers do not need to put their properties up as collateral. The bank will, however, confirm that applicants have a legitimate right to the homes they want to improve.

Standard Bank says the loans will carry lower interest rates and longer repayment terms than typical unsecured personal loans, given their specific housing purpose. Borrowers who stay up to date on repayments could also receive cashback equivalent to 20% of the interest paid during each two-year qualifying period.

The first phase of the pilot is open to Standard Bank customers who earn a formal salary, hold a transactional account with the bank and have at least six months of banking history with it.

Funeka Montjane, CEO of Standard Bank Personal and Private Banking, said the scheme was designed to do more than just fund construction. She said:

"For many South Africans, a home is both a place to live and a base for a small business or other income-generating activity. Access to finance can help homeowners add a room, repair a roof or complete the house they've been building for years. HousingAccess aims to address a gap in traditional home financing by supporting these needs."

Toni Anderson, Head of Home Services at Standard Bank Group, added that the pilot was a starting point. Anderson said:

"A safer, more comfortable home is the foundation of greater financial security, and it's something you can pass on to your children and future generations."

South Africans react to the new scheme

Not everyone was convinced, with several South Africans pushing back in the comments on the IOL News Facebook post:

Luyanda Usapho LwaMakhuma said:

"A personal loan to be repaid in twenty years?"

Jaco Le Roux wrote:

"Then you pay back 900 000 over 20 years."

Thapelo Nkomo argued:

"It doesn't make sense - when you read the requirements. It's the same process as applying for a normal personal loan — you still need a salary to be approved. So I don't see the need to mention the 'without title deed' story. If you need a payslip and a Standard Bank account to qualify, then it's just a personal loan with a new name."

Rupert Bester asked:

"Who covers that debt? No security!"

Don Can kept it short:

"Long overdue."

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Source: Briefly News