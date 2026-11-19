A water sommelier named Candice shared a TikTok video explaining Johannesburg's Level 2 water restrictions, which take effect on 21 November

Candice listed what residents are banned from doing, including watering gardens, hosing driveways and filling swimming pools with municipal water

Joburg residents reacted with frustration, raising concerns about burst pipes, inflated bills and poor municipal infrastructure

Johannesburg residents have three days to prepare. That was the message from Candice, known online as @watersomm, a self-described water sommelier who posted an urgent TikTok on 18 November explaining what the city's new Level 2 water restrictions actually mean for everyday life.

A water sommelier discussed water restrictions in Gauteng. Image: @watersomm

Source: UGC

The restrictions kick in on 21 November, and Candice made clear these go further than Level 1. There are no watering days, no early-morning windows and no exceptions. Garden irrigation is completely off the table. Hosing down driveways is banned. Washing a car requires a bucket only. Builders who need to dampen sand on a construction site also cannot use municipal water for that purpose. Filling a swimming pool with treated drinking water is something she urged residents to avoid entirely. Candice said:

"You cannot water your garden at all. "There is no Tuesday, Saturday nonsense. There is no before 6:06 nonsense."

The city is asking residents to reduce consumption by 200 million litres per day. Candice clarified that the crisis is not simply about low dam levels. The problem lies with the bulk water treatment infrastructure, which cannot process and distribute water fast enough to meet demand. She explained:

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"Having water in a dam doesn't necessarily mean you automatically have water in your tap. Treating water costs money and takes time."

She acknowledged the frustration many residents feel about leaking municipal pipes and unaccounted-for water, noting that 43% of Joburg's water goes uncharged. Despite that, she urged residents not to use the city's failures as a reason to ignore the restrictions. Watch Candice's full breakdown of the Level 2 restrictions here:

Joburg residents vent about frustration

The video drew sharp responses from viewers who questioned whether the burden was being placed on the wrong people:

@Derek C said:

"Watch how all the water bills stay the same even with reduced usage."

@Thobi\_Mashaba wrote:

"Can they fix all the leaks first before implementing these rules."

@Bibi shared:

"Girl.. Joburg south.. in the past 3 weeks we've had water for like 5 days."

@Ontekane😊 noted:

"They didn't prepare for this El Niño. It's hot, and we're obviously going to use more water, but ja… please use water sparingly."

@daztaz\_ pointed out:

"100 million litres a day roaming the streets of Bryanston from all the burst pipes."

@Vanina M added:

"All due to lack of maintenance of infrastructure, now consumers must suffer."

@Meelz asked:

"How can I report my employer?… They water their stupid office plants outside EVERY DAY."

Other Briefly News stories about South African water sommelier

Certified water sommelier Candice Barry (@watersomm) sparked debate on TikTok in September 2026 after explaining that while boiling tap water kills living bacteria, it fails to remove heavy metals and chemical contaminants, advising households on a budget to use properly maintained water-shop filtration until they can afford home systems.

Speaking from Sandton in August 2025, Barry cautioned South Africans who rely on R1-per-litre grocery store refill stations that heavy purification strips away naturally occurring minerals, leaving the water flat and lacking nutritional value unless remineralised, and urged shoppers to ask retailers for water testing results, filter-change schedules, and UV treatment details.

Barry clapped back on TikTok in early 2026 after a commenter questioned her fine-dining credentials for recommending local brand Valpré, reminding viewers that she introduced Africa's first restaurant water menus and international water tastings while maintaining that local spring waters can rival pricey imported bottles at any fine-dining table.

Source: Briefly News