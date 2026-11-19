"Deserves an Award": Rory Petzer Amused by Daan Human’s Response to Rassie Erasmus Question
- Springboks scrum coach Daan Human left a press conference room stunned with a deadpan reply to a Rassie Erasmus question
- Comedian Rory Petzer shared the clip on Facebook, calling it the best press conference response in history
- South Africans online flooded the post with reactions, saying Human managed to say 'no comment' without saying 'no comment
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Springboks scrum coach Daan Human became an unlikely internet sensation after a press conference moment that had South Africans laughing out loud.
When a journalist pressed him on a rugby opinion question on whether he stood by Rassie Erasmus's comments in a press conference the previous day, during a Springboks media briefing, Human did not take the bait. Instead, he calmly explained that his world revolves around scrums. Wednesday scrum sessions are the highlight of his week, he said, and he delivers essentially the same presentation every week. As for Saturdays and everything else happening around them, he was clear:
"The rest doesn't interest me much."
The deadpan delivery did not go unnoticed by South Africans.
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Rory Petzer calls it the best press conference answer ever
Comedian Rory Petzer posted a reaction clip on Facebook, filming himself responding to the footage in a selfie-style video. He was clearly delighted.
"Champions, this has got to be the best response to a question in a press conference ever in the history of press conferences."
In his caption, he went further, writing that Daan Human "deserves an award" for the response and that he loves South Africans.
The video gained rapid traction, with viewers saying it captured something very distinctly South African: a no-nonsense, straight-talking refusal to be drawn into debate.
View the Facebook video below:
Mzansi reacts to the Springboks scrum coach's deadpan moment
South Africans in the comments of his page were in stitches:
Gavin Terrence George said:
"Classic real Afrikaner response, basically saying 'Moet my nie kak vra nie' [Don't ask me nonsense] 🇿🇦😎🇿🇦"
Shannon January wrote:
"Eben's cheeky smile man ☺"
Pierre Van Vuuren added:
"Ireland will KAK [be beaten badly], Rassie or not. The Bokke are running on to the field the MOER IN [furious and fired up]"
Debbie Mortinson put it simply:
"How do you say: 'no comment' without saying: 'no comment'."
Gordwin Kayser joked:
"You can suspend Rassie, but his team will carry on 😂😂😂😂😂😂"
Siwelele Mosidoski laughed:
"I have never heard someone say fokof [get lost] in such a polite manner 😆 🤣 😂"
Human's reply struck a nerve precisely because it was so unbothered. In a world of carefully managed media messaging, a scrum coach who simply said scrums are his job and nothing else matters was refreshing enough to go viral.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za