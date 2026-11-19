Extremely high fire danger warnings have been issued across six South African provinces as scorching, dry conditions heighten the risk of veld fires

A persistent heatwave is affecting North West, most of the Free State, southern Gauteng, and the north-eastern Northern Cape through Friday

Forecasters also flagged very high to extreme ultraviolet sunburn indices, urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid open flames

Weather officials issued high fire danger warnings across six provinces as a prolonged heatwave gripped parts of South Africa. Image: Malaika Casal / Chuchart Duangdaw

Source: Getty Images

Dry vegetation and searing temperatures have prompted urgent veld fire warnings across six provinces as a multi-day heatwave grips large stretches of South Africa. While no impact-based severe weather warnings were triggered on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) cautioned that hot, dry conditions could fuel dangerous runaway fires in several regions.

Six provinces placed on high fire alert

Forecasters flagged extremely high fire danger conditions across the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of North West and the Free State, and the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape, as well as sections of the South-Western Bushveld in Limpopo. In the Eastern Cape, municipalities including Dr Beyers Naudé, Inxuba Yethemba, and Walter Sisulu were specifically listed among the zones facing heightened veld fire risks.

Heatwave and extreme UV levels stretch across the country

According to IOL, persistently high heatwave temperatures are expected to linger until Friday across North West, southern Gauteng, the north-eastern Northern Cape, and most of the Free State outside its south-western corner.

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Alongside the heat, sunburn risks remain elevated for anyone spending extended time outdoors:

KwaZulu-Natal: Forecast to experience an extreme UVB sunburn index alongside fine, warm weather and shifting coastal winds toward Mtunzini by evening.

Forecast to experience an extreme UVB sunburn index alongside fine, warm weather and shifting coastal winds toward Mtunzini by evening. Gauteng: Expecting partly cloudy, warm-to-hot conditions paired with a very high UVB sunburn index.

Expecting partly cloudy, warm-to-hot conditions paired with a very high UVB sunburn index. Western Cape: Fine and hot across most of the province with a high UVB index, while cooler, cloudier weather spreads along the extreme south-west and south coast from the afternoon.

Fine and hot across most of the province with a high UVB index, while cooler, cloudier weather spreads along the extreme south-west and south coast from the afternoon. Limpopo and Mpumalanga: Fine and hot to very hot conditions will dominate, following early morning fog patches in parts of Mpumalanga.

Forecasters also flagged very high to extreme ultraviolet sunburn levels across Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Safety precautions for residents

Residents living in heatwave- and fire-warning zones have been advised to drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure to direct midday sunlight, and exercise extreme caution when lighting or handling open flames outdoors.

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Source: Briefly News