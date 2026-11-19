Solomzi Ntethe shared how he built a solar system for his shack after getting requests from his followers online

He bought two solar panels and two lithium-ion batteries from Megatech and paired them with a 3500-watt inverter

The impressive off-grid setup has been running for years and powers everyday appliances in his home

A South African man has shown that going off the grid does not have to cost a fortune. Solomzi Ntethe, who goes by @solomzi_ntethe on Instagram, posted a video in October 2026 walking his followers through the solar system he built for his shack, and the response was immediate.

A man living in a shack showed his solar setup. Image: @solomzi_ntethe

Source: TikTok

Ntethe said he had been receiving messages asking about his setup ever since people noticed he was living off the grid. So he decided to break it all down. On his roof, he has two solar panels, each between 470 and 475 watts, which he picked up from Megatech for around R1,500 each. He did not buy them at the same time, spacing the purchases four to five months apart.

For storage, he uses two 100Ah lithium-ion Force-Rate batteries, also from Megatech, priced at around R5,000 each. Connected in series, the pair gives him 200Ah and runs a 24V system. The setup also includes a built-in charge controller, plus a Wi-Fi monitoring device that lets him check his system remotely when he is away from home. His inverter is a 3,500-watt unit that cost him about R3,700.

The system powers a fridge, an air fryer, a microwave and a 55-inch TV. But what stands out is how deliberately Ntethe approached his appliance choices. He made a point of keeping every item he buys under 2,000 watts. His iron, for instance, draws 1,400 watts, chosen specifically because his previous one used 2,000. His five-litre air fryer was selected for the same reason. He said the system has been running smoothly for nearly two years. Watch Solomzi explain his full solar setup below:

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Mzansi reacts to off-grid shack setup

South Africans in the comments on @solomzi_ntethe's reel had plenty to say:

@micky_zilla wrote:

"This is smart 🔥🔥"

@harry_masango said:

"Great system, bro 🔥 Would be even better if you could add fuses between the batteries and inverter, as well as AC and DC (PV) protection DB boxes, to protect your system. 🤜🏽🤛🏽"

@frost.1902 added:

"Bro that's a nice set-up."

@nyaikswitbooi asked:

"God, do all inverters come with noise? I'm expecting installation to go off grid at the farm."

Other Briefly News stories about shacks

Khayelitsha TikTok creator @yoliswamaqabuka1 wowed South Africans in September 2026 with a tour of her stylishly upgraded shack home, boasting an outdoor swimming pool setup, modern bedroom lighting, a marble-panelled ensuite bathroom, and a neatly organised walk-in closet, prompting viewers to praise it as the "Top Billing of a shack."

Limpopo school principal @principal.motsoko inspired thousands on TikTok in October 2026 with a photo timeline documenting his journey from buying a brand-new silver Toyota and living in a corrugated-iron shack to constructing a modern tiled-roof house with grand pillars and decorative ceilings, proving that you can buy a car and build a home at the same time.

Young South African man Tshepang earned widespread admiration on Instagram in November 2026 after sharing a weekend deep-cleaning reel in which he swept, scrubbed, and neatly organised his compact shack, reminding viewers that dignity, self-respect, and pride in one's home have nothing to do with square metres.

Source: Briefly News