A Johannesburg job listing for a Human Resource Manager position named only three universities whose graduates would be considered

The post specified Wits, the University of Pretoria and UCT, leaving out graduates from institutions like UNISA

South Africans online were divided, with many calling the requirement discriminatory and others defending it as a company preference

A job advertisement set South African social media alight on 18 November after it specified that only graduates from three universities would be considered for a Human Resource Manager role based in Johannesburg.

A job post sparked outrage in South Africa. Image: RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

The post, shared on TikTok with the caption "It keeps getting louder fellas 😭", showed the listing restricted applicants to graduates from the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Pretoria, and the University of Cape Town.

The advertisement, shared by @Mzansi.News_SAza, was posted on a professional networking platform approximately a week before the clip went viral and was open to the first 25 applicants but came with the institutional restriction attached. For many South Africans, the requirement cut to the heart of access and inequality in the job market, particularly given the high number of graduates from institutions such as UNISA, which caters to a large portion of working-class and rural students across the country. See the post that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi reacts to university requirement

The post tapped into a wider conversation about whether institutional bias in hiring is a hidden norm that rarely gets called out in public, and what it means for the many South Africans who studied at universities outside the so-called top three. The comment section became a space where South Africans debated fairness, legality and the unspoken realities of hiring in the country:

@Sunflower Jane:

"This should be illegal."

@Babington™ said:

"Whilst I have the highest regard for those top trio, is this not discrimination? Is this even legal?"

@thamzinit wrote:

"Then there are people here telling you to forget about the university and just do the qualification 😭"

@blackrystal commented:

"That's what we call moving the goalpost to exclude the poor."

@Kagiso mlk shared:

"What a lot of graduates don't know is that most companies have a preference for certain institutions; they just don't make it public information. And this varies across different fields. In short, choose the institution that excels in your particular field of study."

@MissLerato Confy🌦️🌈 wrote:

"And I have an HR degree with UNISA 😢"

@Sabelo Mojapelo offered a different view:

"It's not discrimination, it's preference. If I had the company, I'd also prefer those graduates simply because of their curriculum structure and ability to think critically."

Other Briefly News stories about South African job-hunting hurdles

A South African woman sparked outrage on X in December 2023 after sharing screenshots of a prospective employer turning a promising job offer into an inappropriate demand for a night together, prompting South Africans to condemn the exploitation of desperate job seekers and urge her to take the evidence to the CCMA or police.

TikToker Alessandra Papanicolaou left South Africans stunned in August 2026 after posting an HR email confirming a full-time, Monday-to-Friday 8 am–5 pm role paying very little, igniting fierce debate over poverty-level entry wages that fail to cover basic rent and transport costs.

A viral TikTok video shared by @newsnexussa in February 2026 sparked widespread heartbreak and frustration across Mzansi after showing a long line of more than 150 hopeful job seekers queuing down the road for a single minimum-wage petrol attendant vacancy, prompting commenters to lament South Africa’s 31.9% unemployment rate and criticise government leaders over the lack of job creation.

Source: Briefly News