The Drakensberg Boys Choir performed a choreographed traditional song outdoors at Antelope Park in Zimbabwe, with a herd of elephants standing just metres behind them

Mid-performance, one elephant stepped forward and let out a thunderous trumpet blast that sent the boys jumping and scattering in surprise

The clip, shared by @antelopepark and @deewildphotography, went viral as viewers called it the funniest and most heartwarming thing they had seen all day

The Drakensberg Boys Choir was singing outdoors beside a herd of elephants when one animal disturbed the performance. Image: @dbchoir

Source: Instagram

South Africa's celebrated Drakensberg Boys Choir got more than they bargained for during an outdoor performance in Zimbabwe when a cheeky elephant decided to steal the spotlight. The clip, shared on the Instagram account @antelopepark on 18 November 2026, shows the young choristers singing and dancing in formation on a grassy lawn beside a dam at Antelope Park in Zimbabwe. Dressed in black jackets, white shirts and jeans, the boys moved in tight harmony, completely at ease with a herd of elephants grazing on the lawn behind them.

When the elephant stole the final note

Then, without warning, one of the elephants strode forward and unleashed a booming trumpet blast right in the middle of the song. Several boys leapt sideways, stumbled over each other, and dissolved into laughter before an elephant handler stepped in calmly to settle the herd. The Drakensberg Boys Choir is one of South Africa's most iconic performing arts institutions, known for its internationally acclaimed performances spanning classical, choral and African repertoire. Seeing the choir perform in the African bush, with a live elephant audience, was already remarkable. The impromptu interruption made it unforgettable.

Watch the moment in the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi and the world react

The boys, to their credit, handled their unexpected co-performer with remarkable good humour, with their laughter ringing out almost as loudly as the elephant's trumpet. Online viewers were absolutely charmed, with many recognising individual elephants and joking that the animals had decided it was their turn to perform:

@jordy_kinng wrote:

"How special 😤 🤯."

@gigiec05 joked:

"😂 Cutest thing I have seen today; they thought to spice it up a lil 🍫."

@k_f_enterprises shared:

"Amai. Ntombi and Chibie stealing the final note is pure joy — what a wonderful moment with the Drakensberg Boys Choir!"

@intombi_yesinguni laughed:

"They wanted to join in the choir 😂."

@they_call_me_landah added:

"I swear the elephants are paid actors."

@girlsjustwannalookfab said:

"Elephants said, 'our turn now' 😂."

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Source: Briefly News