Michelle Pillay, 47, arrived at Tauranga Hospital by ambulance with chest pain but doctors suspected a mental health crisis

A key ECG was discarded due to a labelling error, and two others showing cardiac abnormalities were never acted upon

New Zealand's Health and Disability Commission ruled against Health New Zealand more than four years after Pillay's death

Michelle Pillay died after a New Zealand hospital missed her heart attack. Image: Indian Origin Pride NZ

Source: Facebook

Michelle Pillay, a Durban-born woman living in New Zealand, died on 28 September 2022, hours after leaving a hospital where doctors had failed to identify that she was experiencing a heart attack.

Pillay, 47, arrived at Tauranga Hospital by ambulance on 27 September 2022, presenting with chest pain, vomiting and urinary incontinence. She had type 1 diabetes and lived with chronic pain. Rather than investigating a cardiac cause, doctors initially attributed her condition to possible medication withdrawal or a mental health episode.

An ECG taken shortly after her arrival was thrown out because it lacked her identification details. Two further ECGs, carried out at 8:46pm and 9:34pm, showed abnormalities that an independent medical expert later confirmed were consistent with an acute heart attack. No cardiac treatment was given.

Eleven hours with no relief

After spending nearly 11 hours in the emergency department with no food, no fluids, no insulin and no pain relief, Pillay left the hospital just after midnight with her partner, Roisin Connolly. The hospital called a taxi and paid for it. She died at 9:07am the following morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at another hospital.

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Connolly described the ordeal as unbearable.

"She had no food, no fluids, no insulin and no pain relief. She was told it was unlikely she would see a doctor until the morning shift, given the all-clear to leave and the hospital called for a taxi and paid for it. She wanted to live but knew with every hour she spent in Tauranga Hospital, she was dying. It was a slow death. It felt like torture."

Connolly also pushed back against reports that Pillay had simply chosen to leave.

"Newspaper reports mention that she self-discharged which skews the narrative. Apart from the fact that she was enduring the pain of a heart attack, she was already in pain from her existing illness."

A four-year fight for justice

Pillay had lived a remarkable life. Born in Durban, she later moved to Colorado in the United States before settling in New Zealand. She was a trained psychotherapist, a teacher who worked in New Zealand and the Cook Islands, and the founding treasurer of Indian Origin Pride NZ. She is survived by her parents and her brother.

Connolly spent four years pressing New Zealand's Health and Disability Commission to investigate. The Commission ultimately found Health New Zealand in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights. Health New Zealand was ordered to send a formal letter of apology. Connolly said:

"It has been a four-year struggle, convincing the HDC to investigate this matter and progress it. For me, having her story go public has been my justice for her. I feel my work is done."

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Source: Briefly News