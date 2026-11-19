SASSA CEO Themba Matlou urged disability grant beneficiaries to cooperate with the agency's review and reassessment processes

The reassessments are designed to check whether recipients still meet medical and financial requirements under the Social Assistance Act

South Africans have raised concerns about the review process, including questions about illegal immigrants collecting grants

The South African Social Security Agency has called on disability grant recipients to work with its review process as it moves to verify that public funds are reaching the right people. SASSA CEO Themba Matlou addressed the concerns following questions raised by beneficiaries about what the reviews actually involve. He explained that the reassessments are conducted to establish whether recipients still qualify for assistance under the Social Assistance Act, particularly where a person's health or financial situation may have shifted since they were first approved.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou explained the reason behind the reviews. Image: SASSA

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Matlou was clear that the reviews are not intended to strip people of support:

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"The purpose of the review is not to disadvantage beneficiaries, but rather to ensure that grants are paid to individuals who continue to meet the requirements set out in the Social Assistance Act and related regulations."

He added that even those receiving permanent disability grants are not automatically exempt. Where there is reason to believe a beneficiary's medical condition has changed, SASSA reserves the right to call for further verification. Matlou said:

"In the case of permanent disability grants, reviews may also be conducted where circumstances warrant further verification due to a possibility of a new medical baseline over time."

Medical and financial criteria apply

During a review, beneficiaries may be required to attend a medical evaluation with a designated practitioner. SASSA may also look into a recipient's personal and financial details to confirm ongoing eligibility.

Matlou emphasised that no single factor determines the outcome. "The medical findings and recommendation of the designated medical practitioner are considered together with the other qualifying requirements prescribed by legislation, including the applicable means test," he said. Both medical and financial conditions must be satisfied for a grant to continue.

SA discusses SASSA

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

Angie Jacobs said:

"Some people get SRD grant and yet they have an income of almost R13 000. Why are they getting away with that?"

Ntombentsha Ntezo shared:

"Approved no pay date."

Sire Langenhoven wrote:

"Every rand that SASSA withholds reduces liquidity in the economy that is needed to create jobs."

Other Briefly News stories on SASSA grant updates in South Africa

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) warned grant recipients on 14 November 2026 that they are legally required to report changes in employment, higher income, or marital status, cautioning that those who continue collecting grants after becoming ineligible face legal recovery action, while reassuring beneficiaries that disclosing changes triggers a fair eligibility review rather than an automatic cut-off.

Families receiving children’s grants face a 32-day gap, four days longer than the standard 28-day cycle due to local government election scheduling, before December 2026 payouts arrive on Friday, 4 December 2026, with monthly amounts unchanged.

SASSA confirmed on 18 November 2026 that November R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) payments will be disbursed in two batches on 23 and 25 November, while clarifying that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announced extension of the grant from March 2027 to 31 March 2028 awaits formal publication in the Government Gazette, with existing rules and amounts remaining unchanged in the meantime.

Source: Briefly News