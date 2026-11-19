Sino's former partner, Siyamthanda Tame, was accused of hooking up with My Sol's son, Iverson, at the FonCity weekend event

Siyamthanda denied the claims and said Iverson had been repeatedly messaging her despite her lack of interest

Iverson then went public with former Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa, who reportedly once counted Siyamthanda as a friend

Iverson leaked his WhatsApp chats with Siyamthanda Tame. Images: iverson_sa_, _peachysprinkles

Source: Instagram

South African social media has been buzzing after a messy love triangle spilled out of the Open Chats Podcast and onto timelines, dragging in cheating claims, deleted messages, and a surprise relationship reveal.

The drama started when Open Chats Podcast host Sino was put on the spot over rumours that his partner, Siyamthanda Tame, had a romantic encounter with Iverson, the son of MySol, during the FonCity weekend. Footage from Iverson's vlogs and photos from the event appeared to show the two together, with Siyamthanda seemingly hiding her face from the camera, a detail that did not go unnoticed by the podcast hosts or by their audience.

Siyamthanda hits back at Iverson

Siyamthanda denied that anything serious happened between them, insisting that FonCity was actually the first time the two had ever met. She described Iverson as an opportunist who deliberately included her in his vlog content to flex the fact that they had been in contact. She also claimed that at the time of the FonCity weekend, she and Sino were no longer together, saying he had cheated on her first.

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Iverson pushed back by leaking screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation. The messages showed him trying to spend time with Siyamthanda at FonCity and checking in on her regularly. By the time the screenshots went public, however, Siyamthanda had already deleted her side of the chat, leaving only his messages visible.

Shortly after leaking the conversation, Iverson posted DJ Maphorisa's now-viral meme video, captioning the moment with the audio: "Eh, what have I done now? What did I do? Eh, cancel!" The post suggested he was aware of the backlash his leak had caused.

Siyamthanda accused Iverson of posting her for clout despite her lack of interest in him, and he retaliated by leaking their WhatsApp chats. Images: _peachysprinkles, iverson_sa_.

Source: Instagram

Lethabo Mekoa enters the picture

What took the saga to another level was the latest relationship hard launch. Before the WhatsApp screenshots went viral, he quietly posted cosy, kissing pictures with former Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa, confirming the two were in a relationship. The twist? Lethabo and Siyamthanda were reportedly once friends, adding a layer of betrayal to an already complicated situation. Social media users had plenty to say.

snaijamxoli said:

"I had a feeling she was lying. She was too squeaky clean."

iSauce_man94 wrote:

"Yes, girl deleted her replies, but this shows this guy to be a simp. I'm sorry."

Sthabiso__ trolled Sino:

"And Sino is out here sending her flowers and writing letters."

See the WhatsApp messages below.

My Sol allegedly banned from FonCity

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a post from the co-founder of FonCity, who responded to the backlash from My Sol's appearance at the weekend event.

He posted a message on his social media page, seemingly banning the mining magnate from attending the event.

Source: Briefly News