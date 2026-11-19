Traveller Jessica Carpenter reunited with her Tanzanian safari guide Gilbert 15 years after they first met during one of the hardest periods of her life

The woman had met Gilbert in 2012, just months after losing her husband, and watched him go on to build his own safari company

She returned to Tanzania with 13 friends and family members to experience the trip she had long dreamed of sharing with the people she loves

Jessica returned to meet Gilbert. Image: Jessica Carpenter/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A traveller returned to Tanzania in November 2026 to reunite with a safari guide she first met 15 years ago, during a time of profound personal grief. The reunion, shared on Instagram on 18 November 2026, moved thousands of people who stumbled across the footage.

Jessica Carpenter first met Gilbert in 2012 when she and a friend hired him as their guide in Tanzania. All three were 28 at the time. The trip came just months after she lost her husband, making the week of adventure and connection far more meaningful than a typical holiday. Despite going their separate ways, the three stayed in touch over the years.

She watched from afar as Gilbert eventually built his own safari company, Gilmag Safaris, a milestone she described as a source of genuine pride.

A dream trip 15 years in the making

Bringing a group of loved ones back to Tanzania had been a long-held dream for Jessica. This year, she and Gilbert made it happen. He stepped away from his role as the boss to personally guide her group through the bush one more time. The group totalled 13 guests, accompanied by three guides and three Land Cruisers. Over the course of the safari, they encountered a wide range of wildlife, with the woman describing the experience as seeing all the animals, multiple times.

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The video captures the joy of the driveway reunion, scenes from a tented lodge, a swimming pool area, and a candlelit group dinner, all edited together with heartfelt on-screen captions.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Viewers moved by the reunion

People in the comments section on the page responded warmly to the story:

@chefonsafari wrote:

"That's so awesome 👌🙌😍"

@nachalie.rodriguez said:

"How special! ❤"

@seethrusteff shared:

"So beautiful to see both have grown so much 🤍🤗"

@__thekatie added:

"Such a blessing to see how people around us may grow 😍 I especially love your collage in the end of video ☺"

@ladypalie commented:

"❤🔥 Glad he even started his own safari company.. see goals 🔥👏👏👏"

@artist_ingrid observed:

"They all so happy and fun, the guides."

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Source: Briefly News