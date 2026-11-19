A South African content creator called out World Rugby over Rassie Erasmus's six-match stadium ban in a video posted on 19 November 2026

Queen of Storytime raised questions about the ban after Erasmus flagged 17 unpenalised knee-drop tackles in South Africa's 21–19 loss to France

Fans praised her calm, measured delivery and backed her call for World Rugby to answer tough questions about player safety

A content creator challenged World Rugby over Rassie Erasmus's six-match stadium ban and the inconsistent application of tackle laws. Image: Queen of Storytime / Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

A local content creator went viral for calmly but firmly challenging World Rugby's decision to ban Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus from stadiums for six matches. In a video posted on her Facebook account, Queen of Storytime, on 19 November 2026, she laid out a pointed case, raising concerns about consistency and fairness within World Rugby's disciplinary process. Her argument centred on a series of events that she believed were handled in a troubling manner. She noted that ahead of the November internationals, World Rugby held a three-hour meeting focused on dangerous tackles.

The case against the ban

Notably, the head coaches of France and Ireland were not present. South Africa then lost 21–19 to France in a match in which Rassie identified 17 knee-drop tackles that went unpenalised. She also highlighted that Irish flyhalf Sam Prendergast's hip-drop citing was dismissed before the Springboks clashed with Ireland. When Erasmus spoke out, he used the term "match-fixing" but, as she pointed out, he explicitly stated he was not accusing anyone of wrongdoing.

Her conclusion was straightforward: banning Erasmus from stadiums and cutting off his communication with the team on match days were a disproportionate response. She urged World Rugby to engage with the hard questions around player safety rather than silence the coaches raising them. With the Rugby World Cup on the horizon, many viewers felt her video came at exactly the right time, arguing that the questions she raised deserve answers before the sport's biggest stage arrives.

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Watch Queen of Storytime's full take on the Rassie Erasmus ban in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi backs the message

The video resonated strongly with South African rugby supporters, who flooded the comments with praise for her composed, no-nonsense delivery.

@Patty Dower said:

"Brilliantly said!"

@Adéle Malan wrote:

"Ridiculous and over the top!"

@Johan Hendrik Bouwer commented:

"Spot on."

@Wendy Moulder noted:

"Well said, so calm and to the point 👏."

@Carly Fester Newman shared:

"Best to bring it out now before the World Cup! Rassie did it for rugby!"

@Nic Loubser wrote:

"Jealousy and prejudice against South Africa. We are the best, and they can't handle it."

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Source: Briefly News