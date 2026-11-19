A TikTok creator caught Netflix quietly updating the Love Is Blind South Africa cast profiles after brutal comment sections forced the platform's hand

Several male contestants had their job descriptions upgraded overnight, with ages and profile photos also changed between viewings

Viewers online could not hold back their reactions, with many joking there were many creative ways to say unemployed

Netflix appears to have made some hasty edits to its Love Is Blind: South Africa cast profiles. A TikTok creator @storytimewithrikkii was not about to let it slide quietly.

An American looked over 'Love Is Blind SA's new cast bios. Image: @dineomoeketsi / Instagram / @storytimewithrikkii / TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on 18 November, the creator did a side-by-side breakdown of what several male cast members' profiles looked like before and after the changes. The results were as dramatic as they were entertaining.

According to the video, one contestant previously listed as a "fitness entrepreneur" was reclassified as a "digital content producer." Another who had identified as a "salesman" was reintroduced as a "personal trainer." A third went from "sales manager" to "head of digital sales." One cast member's bio was removed entirely, the original text reportedly referencing his looks as the reason he struggled to form connections.

Ages shifted too. At least two contestants' ages appeared to have changed by a year between the original and updated profiles. The creator @storytimewithrikkii pointed out the sharp contrast with the female cast, who were described as scientists, attorneys and doctors, noting that the male profession overhaul did little to close that gap. Some commenters even alleged that the women's job descriptions were quietly downgraded at the same time to even out the optics. Watch the full cast profile breakdown on TikTok:

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Viewers in disbelief over Love Is Blind changes

The video sparked a wave of reactions from viewers across the globe:

@SteppingIn15s wrote:

"A lot of fancy ways to say 'Unemployed'"

@dimpleface said:

"I've never seen so many different ways to say unemployed 😭😭"

@duckduck244 noted:

"They also downgraded the women's job description to make the men's ones look better 🫩"

@D'Angela❤️‍🔥 added:

"They canceling after 1 season for sure 😩😂"

@lani_sik wrote:

"Petition to cancel this show 😭 recasting, something, please 😭 we can't go down like this 🇿🇦"

@Besunshine22 asked:

"So all these men are jobless? oh lord 😭"

@Kensofine💚🌺 laughed:

"I'm not even South African and I'm embarrassed 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about Love Is Blind: South Africa casting backlash

American TikToker @whatsonyuhmind sparked both laughter and embarrassment among South Africans on 17 November 2026 after giving a candid breakdown of the newly revealed Love Is Blind: South Africa male lineup, including a 24-year-old claiming he is "too attractive" to form connections and a nightclub manager demanding a wife who knows "her role and function", prompting Mzansi viewers to lament that the country's dating pool was being exposed internationally.

South Africa male lineup, including a 24-year-old claiming he is "too attractive" to form connections and a nightclub manager demanding a wife who knows "her role and function", prompting Mzansi viewers to lament that the country's dating pool was being exposed internationally. Contestant Letlhogonolo "Tloks" Motseeng broke his silence on 19 November 2026 with a strongly worded statement denying online gender-based violence allegations that surfaced following the cast reveal, warning accusers that spreading fabricated claims to destroy his reputation carries legal consequences.

Rather than issuing a formal statement addressing serious online allegations of abuse, fraud, and dishonesty against several male cast members, Netflix South Africa quietly re-uploaded edited cast profiles on 19 November 2026 with altered ages and job titles, angering viewers who accused the platform of ignoring safety concerns and "downgrading" the female contestants' careers.

Source: Briefly News