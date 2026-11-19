A South African gamer discovered a music radio station called Afrobank FM while playing GTA VI

The clip went viral after the gamer shared screen-recorded gameplay footage showing the in-game radio station dedicated to South African music

South Africans flooded the comments, saying Rockstar Games did its research and earned their money

A South African gamer went viral in November 2026 after discovering that Grand Theft Auto VI features a dedicated Kwaito music radio station. The gamer, @allesisreg_, posted screen-recorded gameplay footage that proved the station was real, following speculation.

A gamer shows South African music in GTA VI. Image: @allesisreg_.

Source: UGC

He captured a radio selection menu displaying "Afrobank FM" on screen. The clip was captioned: "We got kwaito music in GTA VI."

The reaction to @allesisreg_'s post was immediate and electric. Kwaito, the genre born in the townships of South Africa in the early 1990s, has long been a defining sound of South African youth culture. Seeing it embedded inside one of the most anticipated video game releases of all time hit differently for many local fans. allesisreg_ admitted in the comments that not everything made the cut, writing:

"Unfortunately, our national anthem (Sista Betina) isn't on the game 😞 but anyways this game is 100% worth it guys."

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The gamer also promised to be the first to post if the track ever came on during gameplay. Watch the gameplay clip that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to Afrobank FM

South Africans in the comments could not contain themselves:

@kaiiandrewsmusic said:

"It being kwaito in the biggest game of all time personally means something to me dawg what 😭🥹"

@le_tebz wrote:

"They did their homework. I can respect it. They deserve my money shem."

@jazmee_ceo added:

"Rockstar did its research 🙌"

@stilolungelo said:

"They found us 🔥"

@sir.mathule joked:

"I mean, it's the track for GTA if you get my drift. 😅"

@charis_rsa delivered perhaps the most quotable line of the thread:

"We got accuse on GTA 6 before GTA 6."

Other Briefly News stories about SA music around the world

Grammy-winning singer Tyla headlined alongside global stars while amapiano heavyweights, including Kelvin Momo, Lamiez Holworthy, Focalistic, Zee Nxumalo, Mawhoo, and Uncle Waffles, delivered high-energy sets at Afro Nation Portugal in July 2026, drawing massive crowds and celebratory pride from fans back home.

A Moroccan TikToker delighted South Africans in December 2025 after posting a clip of herself confidently singing Daliwonga's amapiano hit "Vurvai" word for word, prompting Mzansi viewers to jokingly invite her to visit South Africa and admit she knew the lyrics better than they did.

word for word, prompting Mzansi viewers to jokingly invite her to visit South Africa and admit she knew the lyrics better than they did. South African traveller @harriethapra showcased amapiano's global reach in early 2026 by sharing a viral TikTok video of her Japanese friend enthusiastically dancing and nailing trending choreography to South African music at a day club in Tokyo, sparking lively conversation online about cultural exchange.

Source: Briefly News