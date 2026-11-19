Rachel Kolisi shared a mysterious post from London that sent her followers into a frenzy of speculation

The post came while she was in London for the screening of her documentary, days before Siya's Dublin match

Followers were divided, with some rooting for her happiness and others insisting they were not ready to see her move on

Rachel Kolisi sparked speculation online after sharing a cryptic post about meeting the "love of my life" while in the UK. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Rachel Kolisi set the internet ablaze on 19 November 2026 with a single caption. The post, shared from London, read: "Met the love of my life on the underground yesterday." It said nothing more. It did not need to. The comment section on Rachel's Facebook account erupted almost immediately, with followers scrambling to figure out exactly what she meant. Had she met someone new? Was it a playful joke? Nobody could agree, and that uncertainty is what kept people talking.

Rachel Kolisi's London visit

Rachel was in London for the screening of her documentary at the time. Her former husband, Siya Kolisi, is scheduled to play in Dublin on 21 November 2026, meaning both were on the same side of the world at the same time, though seemingly in different places. Whether the mysterious underground encounter was romantic, a joke, or something entirely unexpected, Rachel did not say. And true to form, the ambiguity was enough to send social media into overdrive. Rachel has not clarified what the post meant, leaving the internet to draw its own conclusions.

See Rachel's Facebook post that had Mzansi talking below:

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Mzansi reacts to Rachel's post

Her followers had plenty to say, and the reactions ranged from sweet to fierce protectiveness:

Noxolo MaZwide Sikhakhane said:

"😍 Sbari we country (the country's in-law)! He'd better come with buffalos for lobola."

Bongani Bongz Dombo wrote:

"A big loss for Siya🤞."

Rae Khan pointed out:

"She never said it was a man."

Terri Cranke commented:

"We would all need to interview him to make sure he is worthy of you ❤️."

Nicki Hastie offered a different theory entirely:

"It was probably her children paying a surprise visit."

Gugu Sithole said:

"Sobe asivumi (never, we don't agree)! We are still negotiating with uncles. Waag n bitjie (wait a minute, our bride) makoti 😢."

Other articles about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared a funny, heartwarming clip of her peaceful morning sleep-in being hijacked by her children's bedroom pillow fight and the family dog joining in, drawing warm, relatable reactions from South African parents.

Author Rachel Kolisi took a jab at critics who questioned her decision to keep her ex-husband's last name after her divorce by posting a lighthearted video online with a cheeky caption.

Briefly News reported that philanthropist Rachel Kolisi took her children to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to show public support for her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, during his official homecoming rugby match.

Source: Briefly News