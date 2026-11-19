A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries after being attacked by pit bulls on Koningkramer Road in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

ALS Paramedics stabilised the victim at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment

South Africans online pushed back on the story, suggesting the dogs were protecting a pregnant woman from an intruder

A man believed to be in his 50s was seriously injured after pit bulls attacked him on Koningkramer Road in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, on 18 November. The incident took place just after 7 am.

A pit bull attack sparked a big debate. Image: Marco VDM

Source: UGC

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics arrived to find multiple security officials already at the scene. The man had sustained extensive bite wounds and needed urgent medical attention. He was stabilised before being transported to a nearby hospital.

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Jamieson noted that Westville police were present and would be investigating the circumstances of the attack. How the man came into contact with the dogs was not immediately clear. In a Facebook post by Nancy Palien on Traffic 24/7, a statement alleged that the dogs had acted in defence of their owner, reportedly a pregnant woman. Read the post by clicking here.

The woman who owns the pit bulls that attacked a man was reportedly pregnant. Image: David Escala de Almeida

Source: UGC

SA split over pit bull attack

The report, shared by IOL on Facebook, quickly divided opinion. Many commenters rejected the framing of the story outright, insisting that the dogs acted in defence of their owner. South Africans flooded the comments to have their say:

LWolmarans Wolmarans wrote:

"Dogs are guardian angels"

Ryan-Lee Sharp said:

"Let me fix this for you, 'Family dogs protect pregnant woman from intruder.'"

Jeanine Nina Williamson added:

"Tell the whole story, not just the dog attacking a man."

Marion Young Paterson said:

"Why isn't it family pet saves owner from intruder! Hopefully he's arrested, and the dog gets a medal!!"

Renusha Narismulu wrote:

"You mean: 'Intruder in his 50s seriously injured'."

Rista Meadon shared:

"Good for the dogs protecting their pregnant owner."

Mikem Govender said:

"If pitbulls run this country, there will be no criminals. We must rather vote for dogs because we will get faithful protection from these criminals. Vote for pitbulls, not for criminals."

JG Bekker said:

"Sooo tired of people criticising pitties. I've got one, had a lot, and won't trade my children (my pitties) for anything. Truly loving protectors."

Other Briefly News stories about severe dog attacks

Three roaming pit bulls fatally attacked a 28-year-old woman at the corner of Atherstone and Norwich Crescent in Woodlands, Durban, on 4 July 2026 before a security guard shot one of the animals.

Thirty-seven-year-old Benoni mother Linda Venter survived a medically induced coma after shielding her son Brayden from their family’s four-year-old bull terrier–Great Dane mix, Zeus, when the pet unexpectedly turned on them in their backyard.

An eight-year-old boy required emergency surgery, and his father suffered multiple bite wounds on 30 August 2026 after two dogs escaped from a nearby property and charged at the pair during a morning walk along Bramford Road in Sunford, Phoenix, prompting KZNVIP Medical Services to urge local pet owners to reinforce boundary fences and secure gates.

Source: Briefly News