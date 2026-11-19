Rachel Kolisi touched down in London on 19 November 2026 and headed straight to a book signing event

Her books were printed and delivered in the UK, with her team arriving a day before she did

Fans flooded her Instagram reel with messages of support as she kicked off her London trip

Rachel arrived in London for her book signing. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi landed in London on 19 November 2026 and wasted no time getting to work. Fresh off the plane, she headed straight to a book signing, turning her very first day in the city into a working one.

In a selfie-style vlog posted to Instagram, she shared the excitement of arriving in the British capital. Her team had flown in a day earlier, and one of their first orders of business was collecting boxes of books that had been printed and delivered in the UK before they made their way to the venue. Beaming despite admitting she was a little tired from the journey, she said in the clip:

"I have just arrived in London Town. We're fetching the books, we're heading to Plato to go and do a book signing. So, so happy to be here."

A warm welcome in London

The video shifted between shots of London's brick-lined streets and the cosy indoor setting of Plato Coffee, where she sat at the signing table. She described it as a lovely way to start the trip, and her followers clearly agreed.

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View the Instagram video below:

South Africans and fans from around the world responded warmly to the post on her page.

@beachbionicblonde wrote:

"Love this for you 😍"

@shay_alc commented:

"London looks good on you 😍"

@gert.ferreira.79 added:

"Enjoy every moment and may all be successful for you; you deserve it 🙏❤🌹🌹"

@stelhammes wrote:

"Welcome to London… see some glorious sunshine followed you ☀"

@niemand.sonja shared:

"Enjoy ❤ 🇿🇦🇨🇦"

@kristy_90_za admitted:

"I missed it 😭"

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Source: Briefly News